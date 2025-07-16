Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump’s strange bruised hand makes reappearance before president’s visit to Pittsburgh

The White House continues to insist the president’s bruised hand is the result of ‘frequent hand-shaking’

Madeline Sherratt
Wednesday 16 July 2025 11:32 EDT
Comments
Trump again spotted with make-up covering up part of his hand

President Trump’s mysterious hand bruise has reappeared, but this time, it appeared to be caked in even more makeup.

The commander in chief, 79, was snapped by the media while boarding Marine One at the White House ahead of his trip to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, when his off-color hand was noticed.

A zoomed-in shot of Trump’s hand appeared to be flaking with a layer of makeup – a shade that did not match his skin, plastered over the top.

One area of his hand buried beneath the concealer looked like an incision or scar of some kind.

The mark on his right hand was first noticed months earlier, in February, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The White House continues to insist the president’s bruised hand is the result of ‘frequent hand-shaking’
(Getty/AP)
Recommended

At the time, his right hand appeared yellow and bruised, and it seemed to be covered in concealer.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed a statement she gave to The Independent in February: “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.

“His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Dr Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine physician in New York, told The Daily Mail in February that the bruises were concerning.

He said that while an “aggressive handshake” may contribute, the president’s age, which naturally weakens his blood vessels, can make bruising more severe. Fischer noted that the president is the second-oldest in US history. Equally, Osteoarthritis – a degenerative joint disease – could also be a cause, the doctor speculated.

Ultimately, “I think it's probably all of those things together,” he said.

Trump first blamed the bruise on repeated hand-shaking during an interview with Time magazine for his cover shoot in December.

A closer inspection of Trump's right hand showed a distinct contrast between makeup and his natural skin color
(AFP via Getty Images)

He spoke to reporters in a press gaggle Monday about the rise of inflation, tariff sanctions, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a trade agreement with Indonesia, and the Epstein debacle.

Trump then headed to the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit to tout a $90 billion investment in new energy and AI technology.

Later in April, the patched-over hand was spotted during a presentation ceremony for the President Trophy in Washington, D.C, as he clung to a football.

Leavitt batted off allegations of ill-health again, insisting it was the result of frequent handshaking.

One part of Trump's hand appeared to have a raised scar
(AFP via Getty Images)

The same month, the president underwent his annual physical medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and declared himself to be in “excellent health.”

The Independent contacted the White House for comment.

Comments

