Trump’s strange bruised hand makes reappearance before president’s visit to Pittsburgh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump’s mysterious hand bruise has reappeared, but this time, it appeared to be caked in even more makeup.

The commander in chief, 79, was snapped by the media while boarding Marine One at the White House ahead of his trip to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, when his off-color hand was noticed.

A zoomed-in shot of Trump’s hand appeared to be flaking with a layer of makeup – a shade that did not match his skin, plastered over the top.

One area of his hand buried beneath the concealer looked like an incision or scar of some kind.

The mark on his right hand was first noticed months earlier, in February, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

open image in gallery The White House continues to insist the president’s bruised hand is the result of ‘frequent hand-shaking’ ( Getty/AP )

At the time, his right hand appeared yellow and bruised, and it seemed to be covered in concealer.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed a statement she gave to The Independent in February: “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.

“His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Dr Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine physician in New York, told The Daily Mail in February that the bruises were concerning.

He said that while an “aggressive handshake” may contribute, the president’s age, which naturally weakens his blood vessels, can make bruising more severe. Fischer noted that the president is the second-oldest in US history. Equally, Osteoarthritis – a degenerative joint disease – could also be a cause, the doctor speculated.

Ultimately, “I think it's probably all of those things together,” he said.

Trump first blamed the bruise on repeated hand-shaking during an interview with Time magazine for his cover shoot in December.

open image in gallery A closer inspection of Trump's right hand showed a distinct contrast between makeup and his natural skin color ( AFP via Getty Images )

He spoke to reporters in a press gaggle Monday about the rise of inflation, tariff sanctions, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a trade agreement with Indonesia, and the Epstein debacle.

Trump then headed to the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit to tout a $90 billion investment in new energy and AI technology.

Later in April, the patched-over hand was spotted during a presentation ceremony for the President Trophy in Washington, D.C, as he clung to a football.

Leavitt batted off allegations of ill-health again, insisting it was the result of frequent handshaking.

open image in gallery One part of Trump's hand appeared to have a raised scar ( AFP via Getty Images )

The same month, the president underwent his annual physical medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and declared himself to be in “excellent health.”

The Independent contacted the White House for comment.