Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says not to ‘target Moscow’ after asking about ‘hitting’ Russian capital
Trump reportedly asked Zelensky why he had not struck Moscow to ramp up pressure on Putin
Donald Trump has said Volodymyr Zelensky should not target Moscow after reportedly privately discussing strikes on the Russian capital with the Ukrainian leader and deliberating whether to send long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, according to reports.
"No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Mr Trump told reporters yesterday on the South Lawn of the White House when asked if Mr Zelensky should attack the Russian capital.
In a recent phone call, Mr Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart why he had not struck Moscow to ramp up the pressure on the Kremlin. “We can, if you give us the weapons," Mr Zelensky responded, a source told the The Washington Post.
The US president has privately encouraged Kyiv to step up strikes deep in Russian territory, the Financial Times reported.
He is considering sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, one of the weapons used by the US in its dramatic strikes on Iran last month, according to the Post.
It comes after the US president said he is “disappointed but not done” with Russian president Vladimir Putin after threatening 100 per cent secondary tariffs on Moscow if it fails to agree a peace deal within 50 days.
Trump refuses to pick between Ukraine and Russia: 'On humanity's side'
US president Donald Trump has refused to pick a side between Ukraine and Russia and said he just wants the killing to stop.
Asked yesterday if he was now on the side of Ukraine, Mr Trump said, "I am on nobody's side," and then declared he was on "humanity's side" because "I want to stop the killing."
Mr Trump also defended the deadline he set for Russia to agree to a deal and head off tariffs and sanctions on countries that buy oil from Russia.
He did not say whether any talks were planned to try to work out a deal with Russia.
"At the end of the 50 days if we don't have a deal, it's going to be too bad," he said.
Ukrainian prime minister officially resigns as Zelensky's cabinet reshuffle gets underway
Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said he had officially filed a resignation letter, as a part of a major governmental reshuffle expected this week.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday nominated first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko for the post.
Mr Shmyhal, who has been in his post since March 2020, is expected to be appointed as Ukraine's new defence minister, Mr Zelensky said on Monday.
Parliament is due to vote on Ms Svyrydenko's nomination later this week. Mr Zelensky said that he had already discussed priority tasks for the next six months with her.
"We are preparing the initial steps of the renewed government," he said on the Telegram app, posting a picture from their meeting in his office.
The shakeup, the biggest since Russia's invasion in February 2022, comes as the Russian forces continue their grinding advance in Ukraine's east, and prospects for any fast ceasefire deal look dim.
Putin unfazed by Trump threats, claim Kremlin sources
Vladimir Putin will continue fighting in Ukraine and is unfazed by Donald Trump’s threat of further sanctions, three sources close to the Kremlin have told Reuters news agency.
Moscow’s territorial demands may widen as Russian troops advance in the war-torn country, the sources added.
They said the Russian president believes Russia’s economy and military are strong enough to weather additional Western measures
Mr Trump on Monday expressed frustration with Putin's refusal to agree a ceasefire and announced a wave of weapons supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. He also threatened further sanctions on Russia unless a peace deal was reached within 50 days.
"Putin thinks no one has seriously engaged with him on the details of peace in Ukraine - including the Americans - so he will continue until he gets what he wants," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"Putin values the relationship with Trump and had good discussions with Witkoff, but the interests of Russia come above all else," the person added.
Trump tells Zelensky to 'not target Moscow' after asking about strikes on Kremlin
Donald Trump has clarified that he does not want Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to target Moscow, and repeated that Russian president Vladimir Putin should agree to a ceasefire deal by a 50-day deadline or sanctions will kick in.
His comments came after The Financial Times, citing people briefed on discussions, reported on Tuesday that Trump had privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russia.
The newspaper said that Mr Trump asked Mr Zelensky whether he could strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.
"No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Mr Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House when asked if Mr Zelensky should attack the Russian capital.
Mr Trump on Monday announced a toughened stance against Russia for its three-year-old war in Ukraine, promising a fresh wave of missiles and other weaponry for Ukraine. He gave Moscow 50 days to reach a ceasefire or face sanctions.
