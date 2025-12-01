Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What Trump’s MRI results revealed about his health

Trump underwent MRI scan for cardiovascular and abdomen checks, White House reveals
  • Donald Trump underwent an MRI scan to check his cardiovascular and abdominal health, the White House has revealed.
  • Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the tests, described as standard for an executive of Trump's age (79), found him to be in “excellent overall health.”
  • The doctor's readout indicated Trump's cardiovascular imaging was “perfectly normal” with no arterial narrowing, and his abdominal imaging was “also perfectly normal” with healthy major organs.
  • Trump had previously announced undergoing “very standard” tests and vowed to release the results, clarifying the scan “wasn't on the brain.”
  • Despite the positive findings, critics, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have called for greater transparency regarding Trump's physical and mental well-being.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in