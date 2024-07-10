Support truly

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced articles of impeachment against Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the conservative Supreme Court Justices.

Her office announced the effort on Wednesday, but it faces an uphill climb in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. For passage, the House must vote to impeach and the Senate must then vote to convict.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has faced criticism for years for both its rulings and what many Democrats argue are ethical problems specifically regarding Thomas and Alito.

The court has issued rulings on several right-wing issues, such as expanding gun rights, restricting access to abortion, rejecting college admissions processes looking at race, and a ruling that former presidents have comprehensive immunity from prosecution for official acts taken while in office.

The immunity ruling was in favor of former President Donald Trump.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021 ( Getty Images )

Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat from Queens, New York, has previously said that the immunity ruling “represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.”

On Wednesday, she said in a statement that both Alito and Thomas’s “pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters before the court in which they hold widely documented financial and personal entanglements constitutes a grave threat to American rule of law, the integrity of our democracy, and one of the clearest cases for which the tool of impeachment was designed.”

Thomas has faced criticism after it was reported that he didn’t reveal that he accepted travel and accommodation from a rich patron and that his wife, Ginny Thomas, was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Thomas says he viewed the travel as a personal favor not covered by disclosure requirements.

Alito has also faced criticism after it was revealed that flags connected to the 2021 Capitol riot were put up outside his homes in Virginia and New Jersey.

Ocasio-Cortez said in her statement that there is an “unchecked corruption crisis” on the court which has “spiraled into a Constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large.”

She added: “Justice Thomas and Alito’s repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law.”

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

The three articles of impeachment against Thomas include “failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions, among other information, refusal to recuse from matters concerning his spouse’s legal interest in cases before the court,” and “refusal to recuse from matters involving his spouse’s financial interest in cases before the court.”

The articles against Alito include “Refusal to recuse from cases in which he had a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party in cases before the court,” and “failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions, among other information.”

The articles of impeachment come as Democrats in Congress have introduced several pieces of legislation to overhaul the Supreme Court, from codes of ethics to attempts to block precedent-shredding decisions that will have profound effects on government and society.

Ocasio-Cortez’s fellow New York Representative Joe Morrelle is introducing a new constitutional amendment that would explicitly state that presidents are not immune from criminal prosecution in an attempt to reverse the high court’s ruling.

Several Democrats in the House and Senate have issued calls to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court from its current nine-member panel, a makeup that has been the same since 1869 when there were only nine circuit courts taking up litigation that would get to the high court. There are now 13.

However, it is extremely unlikely that any of the above measures survive in a Republican-dominated House and a deadlocked Senate.

Congressional Democrats have also been trying to impose ethics and transparency rules for Supreme Court justices, efforts that were quickly swatted down by Senate Republicans.