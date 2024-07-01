Supreme Court rules Donald Trump has some immunity in election interference case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump, and any future president, has some immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions, the Supreme Court ruled in one of the most consequential cases for the American presidency in the history of the office.

In a 6-3 decision released on Monday, the court rejected the former president’s broad suggestion of total immunity but said some of the actions laid out in the federal election interference indictment related to his official acts are protected.

“The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official. The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority.

The ruling, issued at the tail end of the Supreme Court’s term, will delay the federal trial against the former president faces as prosecutors and defense attorneys determine which crimes Trump is immune from.

But the justices long-awaited decision already benefits Trump because it has caused delays in proceedings – likely pushing those trials until after the November election.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the conclusion of the second day of jury selection for his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on April 16 2024 ( EPA )

The case stems from Trump’s appeal in his federal election interference indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith last year.

Federal prosecutors accused him of a lie-filled campaign to thwart the 2020 presidential election results, culminating in a mob’s violent breach of the Capitol to stop Joe Biden’s victory from being certified by Congress.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

But lawyers for Trump appealed the indictment, claiming the former president was acting within his official duties as president and therefore should be immune from criminal prosecution.

Trump claims he has absolute immunity, largely based on the 1982 Supreme Court case Nixon v Fitzgerald in which the court found that presidents cannot be sued in civil cases for actions they conducted while in office.

Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court on April 25, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

During oral arguments in April, John Sauer, Trump’s attorney, persuaded the justices that the prospect of charges, trial and imprisonment could “distort the president’s decision-making, precisely when bold and fearless action is most needed”.

Sauer said that without protections, the president cannot effectively do his job.

Smith said differently, believing Mr Trump – nor any president – is above the law.

In his brief to the court, Smith cited the landmark 1974 Supreme Court case Nixon v United States which decided that presidential privilege does not make the president immune from the judicial process.

The last time the United States considered prosecuting a president was Richard Nixon after the Watergate scandal. While the court did weigh in on whether a president had to participate in the judicial process, Nixon was never criminally prosecuted.

Most of the conservative male justices seemed poised to award Trump some immunity from criminal. Nearly all of them raised concerns about political opponents unfairly prosecuting the president

Activist Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., right, joins other protesters outside the Supreme Court as the justices prepare to hear arguments over whether Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in a case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 25, 2024 ( AP )

But the liberal wing of the court, joined by conservative Justice Barrett, raised concerns about future presidents being “emboldened to commit crimes” in office knowing they have protections against prosecution.

The liberal wing of the court, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

“Today’s decision to grant former Presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency. It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law,” Justice Sotomayor wrote in her dissent.

She said the majority’s decision relied on “little more than its own misguided wisdom about the need for “bold and unhesitating action” by the President.”

She added: “With fear for our democracy, I dissent.”

The outcome of the case is consequential, mainly because the court’s decision to wait until the final days of its current session to issue a ruling – ensures that voters will not see a verdict in the trial to determine if Trump unlawfully conspired to overturn an election before they cast their ballots in the next one this November.

Trump v United States is a case that asked if a president can be criminally prosecuted for crimes that were committed in office as part of “official acts.” It is the second case Trump brought to the Supreme Court this term.