Alito blames wife again as he rejects calls to step aside over upside down flag flap

In his justification, Alito wrote, ‘My wife is fond of flying flags. I am not’

Ariana Baio
Wednesday 29 May 2024 19:04
Comments
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito rejected calls to recuse himself from two high profile cases amid controversy over flags
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito rejected calls to recuse himself from two high profile cases amid controversy over flags (Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he would not recuse himself from upcoming cases involving January 6 rioters and Donald Trump amid controversy over his political ideology.

In a letter to more than 30 congressional members, Justice Alito said he will not recuse himself from participating in the case Trump v US which will determine if Donald Trump has criminal immunity and Fischer v US which will decide if January 6 rioters were correctly charged with a specific crime.

His response comes after a New York Times report revealed Justice Alito and his wife flew an upside-down American flag at their Virginia home after the 2020 presidential election – a symbol used by election deniers.

Justice Alito blamed his wife for the incident and doubled down on that in his letter.

“My wife and I own our Virginia home jointly. She therefore has the legal right to use the property as she sees fit, and there were no additional steps that I could have taken to have the flag taken down more promptly,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court Justice said his wife’s reasons for flying the upside-down flag are “not relevant” but said she was “greatly distressed” due to a “nasty neighborhood dispute” she was involved in.

This is a breaking new story, more follows…

