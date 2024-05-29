Alito blames wife again as he rejects calls to step aside over upside down flag flap
In his justification, Alito wrote, ‘My wife is fond of flying flags. I am not’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he would not recuse himself from upcoming cases involving January 6 rioters and Donald Trump amid controversy over his political ideology.
In a letter to more than 30 congressional members, Justice Alito said he will not recuse himself from participating in the case Trump v US which will determine if Donald Trump has criminal immunity and Fischer v US which will decide if January 6 rioters were correctly charged with a specific crime.
His response comes after a New York Times report revealed Justice Alito and his wife flew an upside-down American flag at their Virginia home after the 2020 presidential election – a symbol used by election deniers.
Justice Alito blamed his wife for the incident and doubled down on that in his letter.
“My wife and I own our Virginia home jointly. She therefore has the legal right to use the property as she sees fit, and there were no additional steps that I could have taken to have the flag taken down more promptly,” he wrote.
The Supreme Court Justice said his wife’s reasons for flying the upside-down flag are “not relevant” but said she was “greatly distressed” due to a “nasty neighborhood dispute” she was involved in.
This is a breaking new story, more follows…
