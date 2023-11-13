Supreme Court shares first ever code of ethics

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After months of scrutiny over Supreme Court Justices’ undisclosed vacations and gifts from wealthy political donors, the highest court in the land will be adopting a formal code of ethics.

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced they were issued a code and released a 14-page document outlining the rules justices follow and their responsibilities.

The court noted that the rules and principles “are not new” and the court has long followed “the equivalent of common law ethics rules” derived from statutory provisions and other federal judicial codes of ethics.

“The absence of a Code, however, has led in recent years to the misunderstanding that the Justices of this Court, unlike all other jurists in this country, regard themselves as unrestricted by any ethics rules,” the court wrote. “To dispel this misunderstanding, we are issuing this Code, which largely represents a codification of principles that we have long regarded as governing our conduct.”

The new ethics guidelines come after months of investigations from ProPublica revealed Justice Clarence Thomas had accepted luxury vacations and gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow – none of which had been disclosed on his prior financial disclosure documents.

Justices Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor have also faced scrutiny.

Members of Congress and the public raised issues with the lacking guidelines and demanded the court adopt a formal code to prevent conflicts of interest in cases the justices ruled on.

Public trust in the court sank to a historical low according to Pew Research leading the Senate Judiciary Committee, headed by Dick Durbin, to launch an investigation into the matter.

Activists attend a press conference on Supreme Court ethics reform outside of the U.S. Capitol on May 02, 2023 (Getty Images)

This is a breaking news story more follows…