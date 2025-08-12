KFC is bringing back two discontinued menu items after popular demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

KFC is bringing back its potato wedges and spicy wings by popular demand but they are only available while supplies last.

It’s been five long years since the fried chicken joint said farewell to its classic starchy side. The potato wedges were first introduced in the mid-1990s and earned “cult status” by the early 2000s, according to a company press release.

The wedges were discontinued in 2020, but after listening to the “thousands of social media comments and petition signatures” to bring them back, KFC did a small surprise launch of the popular side in Tampa, Florida.

KFC said “local fans were elated,” and after the warm welcome, the fast food chain announced they will be available nationwide from next Monday, August 18.

open image in gallery KFC is bringing back its potato wedges and spicy wings by popular demand, but they are only available while supplies last ( KFC/PR Newswire )

Also, back by “obsessive demand”, according to the restaurant chain, are KFC’s Hot & Spicy Wings. The wings, which feature a spicy marinade and double breading, were discontinued nearly two years ago, but will return to the national menu next week.

Starting next Monday, fried chicken fans can get a Wings & Wedges Fan Favorite Box, which includes 10 Hot & Spicy Wings, 12 KFC Chicken Nuggets, potato wedges, four biscuits and four dipping sauces for $20.

"Wedge-lovers, we heard you—and we agree it's been five long years without wedges. But the wait is over," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC U.S., said in a statement.

She continued: "This isn't just a nostalgic nod. It's an example of how we're turning feedback into action as we chart our Kentucky Fried Comeback, a bold, brand-wide rally to give people more reasons to fall in love with us all over again."

The “Kentucky Fried Comeback” comes after KFC has grappled with a changing food industry.

Food Republic, a food news site, published a story in May titled “KFC Is Struggling And It's Not A Secret Anymore,” where it states the chicken joint’s sales and customer traffic have declined in most quarters since 2023.

The article’s author, Mary King, said KFC, which was once the No. 1 chicken spot, has fallen behind Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s, according to most industry rankings.

“There are many factors contributing to KFC's current struggles. Overall, they point to an established brand that has been achingly slow to adapt to a changing customer preferences and market forces,” King wrote.

It seems KFC is now trying to please the masses with a nostalgic menu, and it’s even adding a kick of humor.

It shared a photo of a single potato wedge on X on Monday with the caption, “HERE, DAMN.”

open image in gallery The fast food chain announced the fries and wings will be back on the national menu on August 18 ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

“You asked (a lot), and we listened. wedges are back,” KFC wrote in a comment on its post.

Popeye’s then chimed in: “Chill.” To which KFC replied, “Get a load of this guy.”

KFC isn’t the only fast food chain to try to pull customers in with nostalgia.

McDonald’s recently announced a new McDonaldland Meal with collectables featuring iconic characters such as Grimace, Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese.

Starbucks is also trying to bring in more business by tapping into customers’ so-called ‘secret’ menus.

The coffee company announced last month new drink combinations on its app, making it easier for customers to order their favorite custom drinks.