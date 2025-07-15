Chick-fil-A announces return of Code Moo game - here’s how to play and win free food

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chick-fil-A customers who love the chain’s nuggets and waffle fries could soon be eating them for free.

The fast food company announced the return of its animated Code Moo digital game in a press release Monday. The game includes missions for guests to complete before they can win exclusive food rewards at Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Code Moo will be available every Tuesday, starting today, for the next three weeks on the Chick-fil-A app.

During each game, customers “can team up with the beloved bovines Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots to sneak into Circus Burger Headquarters and take on their longtime rival.” When players complete each mission in the three Tuesday games, they can unlock a food reward, including: five Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a Medium Waffle Fries, or a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Aside from Code Moo, there’s a new game made for kids to play on the Chick-fil-A app, where they “can help the Cows complete their own secret missions and watch exclusive new family entertainment starring the camera-ready Cows.”

Customers can win free nuggets, fries, or a cookie when they play Chick-fil-A’s digital game ( Getty Images )

The new entertainment on the Chick-fil-A app includes a four-minute animated short, Udder Chaos, where “Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots are on a high-spirited mission inside Circus Burger Headquarters.” There’s also the Cow Tales Podcast, with 10-minute or less episodes that invite “listeners into the world of the Chick-fil-A Cows.”

Cows have been a major part of Chick-fil-A’s brand, with the company encouraging customers to eat chicken instead of beef for decades.

So, it’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A is also launching cow-themed merchandise, including reversible bucket hats and pickleball sets with the brand’s slogan, “Eat Mor Chikin.” The new merchandise is available on Chick-fil-A’s website and at selected stores for a limited time.

“The Cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A’s story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our Guests,” Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement in the press release. “This year, we’re inviting fans to experience the Cows in fun, new ways, from digital games to short films, podcasts and limited-time merch - it’s a summer celebration with something for all ages.”

The digital game comes after Chick-fil-A announced plans to update its menu and stores. In May, the fast food chain said it was testing two new sandwiches – the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and the Creamy BBQ Chicken – along with the seasonal release of its Peach Milkshake and Peach Frosted Lemonade.

However, the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is only available in stores in Salt Lake City, Utah, while the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich is only available in stores in Jacksonville, Florida. Both sandwiches are only being tested through July 19.

Meanwhile, the Peach Milkshake and Peach Frosted Lemonade, which came out for the summer, are available nationwide for a limited time.

Also in May, Chick-fil-A announced it was making updates to the interiors of its restaurants, with one Texas location already receiving its makeover. The remodel of the restaurant included debuting a refreshed dining room with new seating, decor, and a children’s play place.

Chick-fil-A’s restaurant remodels are part of the food conglomerate’s wider plan to expand its list of locations in multiple states. In April, the company announced its mission to open 12 to 15 new restaurants across Massachusetts by the end of 2027 to create at least 1,600 additional jobs.