Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwiches, and here is where you can get them
The two new sandwiches will be exclusively available to try in two U.S. cities
Chick-fil-A is giving fans of its renowned sandwiches reasons to be cheerful this summer with the unveiling of two new tasty treats.
The fast-food chain announced that it was testing two new sandwiches – the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and the Creamy BBQ Chicken - on May 29, along with the seasonal release of its Peach Milkshake and Peach Frosted Lemonade.
In addition, the Atlanta-based company is also releasing new crispy Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips.
The strips, along with the drinks, are available for a limited time nationwide.
However, the new sandwiches are teasingly only available in two cities.
Where can I try them?
The Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich, featuring the original fillet, spicy or grilled, on a toasted buttermilk ranch bun with pepper jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños, will be exclusively available in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Customers can pair it with a side of Jalapeño Ranch Sauce for an extra kick of flavor.
Meanwhile, the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich, including the OG fillet, is served on a toasted, buttery bun with Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickle chips.
That sandwich, which can be enhanced with extra Creamy BBQ Sauce, will be available exclusively in Jacksonville, Florida.
Both sandwiches are only available from now until July 19 at selected restaurants.
Customers can check the Chick-fil-A app or contact their local restaurant to check if the sandwiches are available.
Chick-fil-A, Inc., a privately held, family-owned company, is the third-largest restaurant chain in the United States. Yet, it is not listed on a stock exchange.
In April, a study found that Chick-fil-A took the top spot among its competitors in an order accuracy study, with a score of 92 percent compared against McDonald’s and Burger King, which shared a score of 88 percent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments