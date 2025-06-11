Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report has revealed the U.S. restaurant chains with the lowest and highest employee satisfaction rates.

Investment bank and financial services company William Blair examined the highest employee satisfaction scores on Glassdoor pages for major dining spots. The study, which has been running for 11 years, encompasses more than 530,000 reviews for nearly 90 restaurant chains.

This year, In-N-Out took the top spot for the tenth year running as the restaurant chain with the happiest workers. 91 percent of the restaurant’s employees said they’d recommend their job to a friend — a five percent increase from last year.

Chicken specialists Raising Cane’s came in second, with 82 percent of employees saying they’d recommend their job. Meanwhile, Dutch Bros and Chuy’s were tied for third place, with scores of 78 percent.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea came in fourth place, with 76 percent of workers approving of their jobs. Caribou Coffee and Lazy Dog were tied for fifth place, with 75 percent.

In-N-Out far outstripped McDonalds’s in terms of employee satisfaction ( Getty/iStock )

Portillo’s and Longhorn Steakhouse each had 73 percent of employees recommending the job, while Chick-fil-A rounded out the top 10 with a score of 72 percent.

However, some famous restaurant chains fared much worse. At McDonald’s, only 60 percent of workers said they’d recommend their jobs to a friend, while that score was 44 percent for Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition, Chipotle, Wendy’s, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Pret-A-Manger, and Red Lobster all had an employee satisfaction rate of 53 percent or less.

Although employee wages increased over the last few years, the correlation between compensation/benefits and employee satisfaction was the lowest of the six measured attributes, according to QSR Magazine.

The six measured attributes included: culture/values, career opportunities, work/life balance, senior management, and diversity/inclusion.

“As a result, we believe restaurants need to reexamine ways to highlight or alter less tangible parts of their businesses to better align with the softer [and stickier] attributes that lead to higher employee satisfaction,” William Blair wrote in its analysis.

There has been a lot of research on how our careers affect our health. Earlier this month, a huge study analyzed survey data from 536,279 workers across 37 states from 2015 to 2019.

Out of half a million U.S. workers, 80,319 of them admitted to being diagnosed with depression at some point during their lives, with women being diagnosed twice as often as men.

Separating the results by industry, the study saw that people who worked in community and social services had the highest rate of lifelong diagnosed depression at 20.5 percent. The second highest on the list was food prep and serving jobs at 20.1 percent.

Other industries with high lifetime diagnosed depression rates were: arts, entertainment, sports, and media at 18.6 percent; accommodation and food services at 18.4 percent; health and social assistance at 18.2 percent; retail trade at 17.7 percent; and legal, education, and library jobs tied at 16.1 percent.