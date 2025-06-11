Baskin-Robbins is giving parents $1.99 scoops this summer — starting soon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baskin-Robbins has announced a promotion for parents to help them get through the start of their children’s upcoming summer break.

The ice cream chain is soon releasing its Parents Pass Promotion to rewards members, allowing parents to receive a scoop of any ice cream flavor for $1.99.

“The days between the last school bell and the first day of summer camp can be long, loud, and full of 5 a.m. wake-up calls,” Nicole Boutwell, Vice‑President of Brand Marketing & Culinary at Baskin‑Robbins, said in a press release. “That’s why we’re giving parents a break with the Parent Pass. It’s our way of saying, ‘You’ve got this — and we’ve got the ice cream to help you through it.’”

The promotion will be available from June 16 through June 27 at participating locations across the United States. The cheaper scoops will only be available on Monday through Friday. To find the list of locations,

In addition to the cheaper scoops for parents, Baskin-Robbins is also partnering with Trolli for its June flavor of the month: Trolli Sour Blast.

The promotion for parents will be available from June 16 through June 27 ( Getty )

“We all remember those carefree moments—from grabbing candy at the corner store to hanging out with friends until the streetlights came on,” Boutwell said in a May press release about the new flavor.

“The new limited-edition Trolli treats are a sweet way to reconnect with that energy and make new memories along the way.”

The flavor combines Trolli lime-flavored ice cream with orange sherbet and a lime ribbon. The partnership also includes a signature drink called the Trolli Sour Blast Fizz, which combines the Trolli Sour Blast frozen treat with Starry’s Lemon-Lime soda.

Baskin-Robbins will also be offering a Trolli Dirt ‘n Worms Sundae, which is a candy-studded dessert layered with chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, crushed Oreo cookies, and a handful of mini Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers.

The Trolli collab items will only be available on the ice cream chain’s menu for a limited time.