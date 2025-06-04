McDonald’s finally unveils Snack Wrap release date after Popeyes launches competitor
The fast food chain previously teased that the Snack Wrap would return on the 14th of an unknown month
The McDonald’s Snack Wrap is officially returning in July.
The fast food chain previously teased in a post on X that the beloved, discontinued menu item would be returning on the 14th of an unknown month. However, on Tuesday, the chain announced that it would be returning on July 10.
“Snack wrap 07.10.2025,” the post read.
In a follow-up post, the account admin added: “I know I posted 0x.14.2025 a few weeks ago but I wanted to see if they could come back even sooner. so I asked the boss and he said OKAY LETS DO IT?!?!!”
The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.
In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.
The news of the Snack Wrap’s release date comes one day after another fast-food chain, Popeyes, announced it would be adding crispy chicken wraps to its menu. Starting Monday, Popeyes added three chicken wraps to their menu, which are available in classic, spicy, and honey mustard for $3.99 each.
Similar to the Snack Wrap, Popeyes’ wraps are made with crispy chicken strips, lettuce, shredded cheese, and pickles in a warm tortilla, the chain says.
Each wrap will also come with its own sauce — the Classic wrap with mayonnaise, the Spicy wrap with spicy mayonnaise, and the Honey Mustard wrap with honey mustard.
McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger discussed returning the menu item during an appearance on Good Morning America in December 2024.
“The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” Erlinger said. “This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025.”
However, Erlinger wouldn’t reveal the exact date “for competitive reasons.”
Although Erlinger didn’t say exactly when the Snack Wrap will be available, the company seemingly hinted at its return as early as December 2023.
“This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025 and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. These planned innovations and new menu offerings reflect the Company’s ability to test and scale quickly to serve customers,” McDonald’s announced during an investor conference at the time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments