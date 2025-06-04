Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The McDonald’s Snack Wrap is officially returning in July.

The fast food chain previously teased in a post on X that the beloved, discontinued menu item would be returning on the 14th of an unknown month. However, on Tuesday, the chain announced that it would be returning on July 10.

“Snack wrap 07.10.2025,” the post read.

In a follow-up post, the account admin added: “I know I posted 0x.14.2025 a few weeks ago but I wanted to see if they could come back even sooner. so I asked the boss and he said OKAY LETS DO IT?!?!!”

The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.

In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.

The news of the Snack Wrap’s release date comes one day after another fast-food chain, Popeyes, announced it would be adding crispy chicken wraps to its menu. Starting Monday, Popeyes added three chicken wraps to their menu, which are available in classic, spicy, and honey mustard for $3.99 each.

Similar to the Snack Wrap, Popeyes’ wraps are made with crispy chicken strips, lettuce, shredded cheese, and pickles in a warm tortilla, the chain says.

open image in gallery The McDonald’s Snack Wrap was originally discontinued in 2016 ( McDonald's )

Each wrap will also come with its own sauce — the Classic wrap with mayonnaise, the Spicy wrap with spicy mayonnaise, and the Honey Mustard wrap with honey mustard.

McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger discussed returning the menu item during an appearance on Good Morning America in December 2024.

open image in gallery The wraps will be available in classic, spicy, or honey mustard ( Popeyes )

“The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” Erlinger said. “This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025.”

However, Erlinger wouldn’t reveal the exact date “for competitive reasons.”

Although Erlinger didn’t say exactly when the Snack Wrap will be available, the company seemingly hinted at its return as early as December 2023.

“This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025 and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. These planned innovations and new menu offerings reflect the Company’s ability to test and scale quickly to serve customers,” McDonald’s announced during an investor conference at the time.