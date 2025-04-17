McDonald’s teases return date for long-awaited Snack Wrap
The fast food chain’s CEO previously revealed that the Snack Wrap would be returning in 2025
McDonald’s has given fans a hint at when its beloved Snack Wrap will be returning to the menu.
On Tuesday, the fast-food chain posted on X, revealing a partially obscured date for when the menu item will be available again.
“Snack wraps 0x.14.2025,” the post read. The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.
In 2016, the company discontinued the snack wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.
Many fans responded to the post on X, trying to guess exactly which month the Snack Wrap would be added to menus again.
“05.15.2025??” one X user questioned while another wrote, “im betting on june.”
McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger previously discussed bringing the menu item back during an appearance on Good Morning America back in December 2024.
“The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” Erlinger said. “This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025.”
However, Erlinger wouldn’t reveal the exact date “for competitive reasons.”
Although Erlinger didn’t say exactly when the Snack Wrap will be available, the company seemingly hinted at its return as early as December 2023.
“This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025 and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. These planned innovations and new menu offerings reflect the Company’s ability to test and scale quickly to serve customers,” McDonald’s announced during an investor conference at the time.
News about the Snack Wrap comes weeks after it was revealed that McDonald’s is no longer the largest restaurant chain in the world.
Mixue Bingcheng is a Chinese bubble tea and ice cream chain with more than 45,000 restaurants worldwide as of September 2024, while the number of McDonald’s restaurants all over the world is around 41,800, according to Statista via Chowhound.
The Asia-based fast-food chain is known for selling soft-serve ice cream cones for one yuan (15 cents) and drinks ranging from 2 to 8 yuan (30 cents to $1.20).
Despite its huge number of locations, 90 percent of them are in China. There are also outlets in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. There isn’t a single location in the U.S.
