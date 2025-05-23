McDonald’s closes spin-off restaurants after less-than two-year test run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has announced the closure of its CosMc’s chain less than two years after the first location opened.

Starting in late June, the five standalone CosMc’s locations will shutter for good. The CosMc’s app will be discontinued as well.

The first CosMc’s location opened in Illinois in December 2023. In launching CosMc’s, the company was looking to compete with chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’, offering customized drinks that traditional McDonald’s locations don’t provide.

CosMc’s offered menu items like an Iced French Toast Galaxy Latte, Churro Cold Brew, and Cookie Butter McPops.

The five CosMc’s locations that will close are located at:

285 N. Weber Road, Bolingbrook, Illinois

5341 McPherson Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas

12360 FM 1957, San Antonio, Texas

8726 Potranco Road, San Antonio, Texas

861 W. Stacy Road, Allen, Texas

open image in gallery The five CosMc’s locations will close in June ( McDonalds )

But it’s not all bad news for fans of the chain’s beverage-focused spinoff.

CosMc’s-inspired flavors will land at McDonald’s restaurants across the country as part of a U.S. beverage test, the company announced.

“The main goal of the CosMc’s test was to create a launchpad for learning for the McDonald’s System – and the insights we’ve gathered have given us a whole new way to get closer to our fans,” the company announced in a press release.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s announced a change to its restaurants nationwide.

A company spokesperson told The Independent that a “vast majority" of U.S. locations will remain open until midnight or later starting this summer. Restaurants in "non-traditional locations" like airports and shopping malls are unlikely to follow suit, but “will be back open during normal breakfast hours,” the company shared.

Most of the fast food chain’s signature menu items will be available during the extended hours, though individual franchisees will make those decisions, the spokesperson said.

McDonald’s is celebrating the late-night hours with a May 24 giveaway. Merchandise and gift cards for free McCrispy Strips will be given to concert-goers in Los Angeles, New York City, and Detroit, the company told The Independent. McDonald’s will have street teams in these cities handing out goodies to fans.

That same day, McDonald’s will also be giving away 1,000 virtual gift cards for free McCrispy Strips. To enter to win, fans should post an Instagram story with #DipforMcCrispyStripsGiveaway and tag @GoFooji.