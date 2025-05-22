McDonald’s makes major change to restaurant opening hours nationwide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has announced a major change coming to its restaurants nationwide.

A company spokesperson told The Independent that "a vast majority" of U.S. locations will remain open until midnight or later starting this summer. Restaurants in "non-traditional locations" like airports and shopping malls are unlikely to follow suit but “will be back open during normal breakfast hours,” the company shared.

Most of the fast food chain’s signature menu items will be available during the extended hours, though individual franchisees will make those decisions, the spokesperson said.

McDonald’s is reportedly celebrating the late-night hours with a May 24 giveaway. Merchandise and gift cards for free McCrispy Strips will be given to concert-goers in Los Angeles, New York City, and Detroit, the company told The Independent. McDonald’s will have street teams in these cities handing out goodies to fans.

That same day, McDonald’s will also be giving away 1,000 virtual gift cards for free McCrispy Strips. To enter to win, fans should post an Instagram story with #DipforMcCrispyStripsGiveaway and tag @GoFooji.

The change in operating hours comes days after McDonald’s announced plans to hire about 375,000 employees this summer.

open image in gallery McDonald’s is making an adjustment to its operating hours ( Getty Images )

The news also comes on the heels of McDonald’s reporting its biggest sales drop since the pandemic. Customers in the U.S. are concerned about the economy and are pulling back on spending, even on cheap fast food.

The chain’s U.S. sales shrank 3.6 percent, the worst drop since the second quarter of 2020, as the company acknowledged customers are “grappling with uncertainty.”

“McDonald's has a 70-year legacy of innovation, leadership, and proven agility, all of which give us confidence in our ability to navigate even the toughest of market conditions and gain market share,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.

Still, some loyal fans refuse to give up their beloved McDonald’s treats.

A recent TikTok video claiming that a large Coke and fries from McDonald’s is the be-all end-all solution to migraines has gone viral – with hundreds of people confirming the salty and sweet combo “immediately” cures their worst headaches.

“Trying McDonald’s chips and a Diet Coke because I’ve had a headache for 48 hours and TikTok said it would help,” TikTok user @MillyHancockk wrote alongside her now-viral clip.

In the caption, she added: “Can confirm it works” along with a laughing crying emoji.

The TikToker, whose clip has been viewed nearly 4 million times, drew in hordes of commentators, many of whom came to confirm the hack works for them as well.