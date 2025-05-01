Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has reported its biggest sales drop since the pandemic as customers in the U.S. are concerned about the economy and are pulling back on spending.

The fast food chain’s U.S. sales shrank 3.6 percent, the worst drop since the second quarter of 2020, as the company acknowledged customers are “grappling with uncertainty.”

“McDonald's has a 70-year legacy of innovation, leadership, and proven agility, all of which give us confidence in our ability to navigate even the toughest of market conditions and gain market share,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.

The restaurant’s sales at locations that have been open for at least a year fell 1 percent globally in the January-March period.

Wall Street had been expecting an increase of nearly 2 percent, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

open image in gallery McDonald’s reported its biggest sales drop since the pandemic and acknowledged that customers are ‘grappling with uncertainty’ with the economy. ( Getty Images )

McDonald’s has responded by expanding its U.S. value menu, which lets customers buy one item for $1 when they buy a full-priced item. It’s also offering its $5 Meal Deal through this summer. That deal was introduced last June and extended several times.

But the results suggest that the affordable menu hasn’t gone far enough to help ease the anxiety of consumers against the backdrop of a global trade war, Bloomberg reports.

The results come as President Donald Trump marked 100 days in office this week, during which time he has overseen a turbulent economy because of his trade tariffs.

open image in gallery The results for the fast food chain come as Trump has overseen a turbulent economy by introducing global trade tariffs. The president, whose fondness for McDonald’s is well known, served fries at a drive-thru last year on the campaign trail. ( Getty Images )

Trump addressed the shaky economy at a cabinet meeting Wednesday and acknowledged that his tariffs could result in fewer and costlier products in the U.S.

“Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally,” Trump said.

The president, who is fond of the fast food chain, hit McDonald’s on the campaign trail last year, where he served fries at the drive-thru.

AP contributed