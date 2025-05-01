Trump live: Kamala Harris breaks silence in first post-election speech with rally against ‘constitutional crisis’
Former vice president warns Trump’s tariffs are ‘clearly inviting a recession’ in scathing address
Former vice president Kamala Harris has mercilessly rebuked President Donald Trump in her first extensive remarks since leaving Washington, D.C., in January, calling his tariff-based trade war the “greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history.”
Harris, the defeated Democratic nominee in last year’s presidential election, spoke in San Francisco at the 20th anniversary gala for Emerge America, an organization that supports left-leaning women for public office.
“I know tonight’s event happens to coincide with the 100 days after the inauguration and I’ll leave it to others to give a full accounting of what has happened so far,” Harris said at the Palace Hotel gala.
“But I will say this, instead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals.”
Harris took aim at Trump’s shrinking of the federal workforce and his tariffs, which, “as I predicted, are clearly inviting a recession.”
She also championed protesters who have stood up to the administration’s actions, “saying it is not okay to detain and disappear American citizens or anyone without due process.”
Analysis: Ukraine has prised Trump away from the Kremlin with minerals deal in triumph of diplomacy
The U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal is good for both countries and the first sign that Trump may turn away from Vladimir Putin, says Sam Kiley.
The Trump administration reached a deal with Ukraine to give U.S. investors preferential access to Ukraine’s supply of rare earth minerals on Wednesday, weeks after an Oval Office blow-up between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put it on hold.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the news in a press release later that described the agreement as a recognition of the “significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defense of Ukraine.”
“As the president has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war,” said Bessent.
“This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.”
John Bowden and Sam Kiley report.
Trump administration signs minerals deal with Ukraine in key move for Russian peace
Watch: Harris accuses Trump of abandoning American ideals
Here’s the former VP and Democratic presidential candidate taking the Republican to task as he celebrated his first 100 days back in office.
She also attempted to inspire those opposed to the administration’s policies, telling them that “courage is contagious.”
Kamala Harris blasts Trump tariffs as ‘greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history’
Musk wears two Trump hats, president notes he may want to get back to Tesla
“I love the double hat,” says President Trump.\
“Let us say I wear a lot of hats. Even my hat has a hat,” replies Musk.
Trump says, “You're invited to stay as long as you want,” before adding to the Cabinet, “He probably wants to get back to his cars.”
Tesla stock is down more than five percent today.
Vance calls out media for not covering jump in military applications...
...that began under Biden.
Per the Pentagon in October 2024:
The Defense Department's armed services branches recruited 12.5% more people in fiscal year 2024 than in the year prior despite a challenging and disinterested recruiting market.
While speaking at a multiservice panel on 2025 recruiting issues at the Pentagon earlier this week, Director of Military Accession Policy Katie Helland said that the services increased the number of recruits from 200,000 in FY 2023 to 225,000 in FY 2024, which ended September 30.
Additionally, she said, the services had a 35% increase in written contracts, and the active components' delayed entry program started FY 2025 with a 10% larger pool.
Judge says arrests of student activists akin to McCarthyism
In Judge Geoffrey Crawford’s order to release Mohsen Mahdawi, he compares the arrests of student activists to McCarthyism and the Red Scare.
The Obama-appointed judge also dismissed the government’s introduction of decade-old allegations that Mahdawi visited a gun shop and mentioned killing Jews. In 2019, the FBI had followed up on those allegations, found them unfounded, and closed the investigation.
His continued detention “would likely have a chilling effect on protected speech” and “would not benefit the public in any way,” the judge wrote.
His release would “benefit the community, which appears to deeply cherish and value him.”
Here’s Mahdawi outside the court earlier:
Bondi claims 258 millions lives saved by fentanyl seizures
Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Trump administration's efforts to seize fentanyl have saved 258 million lives.
The entire population of the U.S. is approximately 340 million.
Bondi also gave, probably by far, the most fawning remarks directed at the president about his first 100 days.
Vance describes past presidents as 'place holders'
At the Cabinet meeting, Vice President JD Vance tells President Donald Trump: “You sit in the oval office and see portraits of presidents past and most of them have been place holders, people who allowed their staff to sign executive orders with an auto pen instead of men of action.”
Attacking the media, Vance claimed that “the most under-reported fact of the first 100 days” is that enlistment numbers are up.
“We now have people breaking down the doors to join our military,” he said.
Continuing to scold the press, the vice president attacks coverage of the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Bessent says next 100 days will be 'harvesting' work of first 100
When it comes to his turn to speak at the Cabinet meeting, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the first 100 days of the Trump administration were “setting the table” for peace, trade, and tax deals.
“The next 100 days will be harvesting,” he says.
