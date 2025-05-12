Chick-fil-A is set to update its restaurants — and one already has the new look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chick-fil-A is making major updates to the interiors of its restaurants, and one Texas location already received its upgrade.

The fast-food chain remodeled its Valley Ranch spot in Irving, Texas, debuting a refreshed dining room with new seating, decor, and a children’s play place.

A company spokesperson confirmed the renovations were completed in a May 12 email to Community Impact, noting they had to close the eating area for only two days to finish. Photos of the new-and-improved location weren’t immediately available.

Chick-fil-A’s restaurant remodels are part of the food conglomerate’s wider plan to expand its list of locations in multiple states.

Earlier in April, the company announced its mission to open 12 to 15 new restaurants across Massachusetts by the end of 2027 to create at least 1,600 additional jobs.

They started with the addition of one in Patriot Place, a shopping center in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The opening was celebrated with a massive ceremony and a $20,000 donation to FamilyAid Boston and Spoonfuls, two organizations focused on food insecurity in the state.

Chick-fil-A is currently operating with its spring menu, inviting customers to enjoy their seasonal delights, including a Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and a collection of new Pineapple Dragonfruit drinks.

The summer additions to their menu have not yet been announced.

In January, the company made a shocking change to a staple menu item, and many fans were not pleased.

Chick-fil-A updated its website to inform customers about “a slight adjustment” to the fries, to make them “stay crispier, longer.” The new recipe included a pea starch coating, which the company clarified “doesn’t contain any of the nine major allergens.”

And while the food giant intended to improve the beloved fries, the new recipe backfired, prompting a customer outcry.

Founder and CEO of clothing brand Nuuds, Daryl-Ann Denner, who admittedly frequents Chick-fil-A multiple times a week, criticized the update on her Instagram, saying, “One of my New Year’s resolutions is to somehow convince @chickfila to return their fries back to normal.”

Denner said the new fries are “dry, grainy and have no flavor anymore.” She then wrote: “You know I love you, Chick-fil-A. You can do no wrong, except this lol.”

She later explained to Southern Living that she first noticed something was off with the fries in November.

“I eat Chick-fil-A at least a few times a week, and I would say by the middle of November I caught on to something being different with the fries,” Denner told the outlet. “At first, I just thought I kept getting a bad batch. Then, I blamed it on the location being off, but when I visited another location with my mom, I asked her if she noticed that the fries were grainier than usual.”