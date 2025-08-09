Chick-fil-A announces new limited-time menu items for fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New food and drinks are on the horizon at Chick-fil-A — but only for a limited time.

The fast food chain announced its new fall menu Thursday in a press release. Arriving August 18, the menu is filled with new sandwiches and sides, plus the return of a fan-favorite drink.

Chick-fil-A is bringing back its Cherry Berry beverage line, which includes various drinks mixed with cherry, blueberry, and cranberry flavors. First introduced last year, the line includes Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy, which is a blend of iced tea and lemonade mixed with the three flavors.

Customers can also expect a new addition to the line-up, Cherry Berry & Sprite, which mixes a classic Sprite soda with cherry, blueberry, and cranberry flavors.

Also coming to menus nationwide is the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, which Chick-fil-A did a test run of in Raleigh, North Carolina, last year.

open image in gallery Chick-fil-A is bringing back its Cherry Berry drink line in fall menu ( Getty Images )

The sandwich includes a boneless chicken breast, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, and strips of applewood smoked bacon in a buttery pretzel bun, with Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce. Customers can choose if they want the brand’s original, spicy, or grilled chicken breast in the sandwich.

For sides, the menu will feature two ridged potato chip varieties resembling the brand’s signature waffle fries.

open image in gallery Chick-fil-A's new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich and Cherry Berry beverage ( Chick-fil-A )

The first option is the Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips, with a sprinkle of sea salt, while the second is the Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips, inspired by the brand’s signature sauce.

The chips are the only two fall offerings that will become permanent menu items.

open image in gallery Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips and Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips have also been added to the menu ( Chick-fil-A )

“We are always looking for ways to surprise our Guests with new and unique menu offerings, and this year’s fall lineup presents even more opportunities for Guests to customize and make them their own,” Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging for Chick-fil-A, said in a press release.

“Our Guests’ demand for bold, fun beverages is only growing and Cherry Berry’s return, now with a bubbly twist, brings something fresh and unexpected to our lineup,” she continued. “The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich offers the perfect complement: it’s savory with layers of flavor that feel indulgent, yet distinctly Chick-fil-A.”

Chick-fil-A’s menu updates come as other fast food chains have released their own limited-time offerings.

This summer, Wendy’s teamed up with the popular Netflix series, Wednesday, to create its Meal of Misfortune, which includes “Rest in 10-Piece” nuggets, small “Cursed & Crispy” fries, and a small “Raven's Blood” Frosty.

The star of the meal will be the “Dips of Dread,” which are four “inferno-inspired” dips. It’s also a complete mystery which of the four flavors — You Can't Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, or Nowhere to Woe — will be given to the customer.

The Meal of Misfortune is now available at Wendy’s stores in the U.S., but only for a limited time.