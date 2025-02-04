Netflix teases return of main character in new Wednesday trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has released a brand new teaser for record-breaking hit series Wednesday.

The Addams Family spin-off centres on Wednesday Addams, a deadpan teenage girl with psychic abilities trying to solve a murder mystery.

The show broke records when it debuted in November 2022 and follows Jenna Ortega playing the titular character first brought to life by Lisa Loring in the 1960s show, and later Christina Ricci in the 1991 feature film.

Fans have been desperate for the long-awaited series, which has officially wrapped filming and production and is set to be released this year.

The five second clip released on Thursday (30 January) shows Ortega apparently facing a restrained Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan.

The teaser shows Galpin held back in chains at the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital after he was revealed to be the Hyde at the end of season one.

“This season’s vibe? Chains, blue lighting, and Wednesday’s signature death stare,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Ortega will return for the long-awaited series ( Netflix )

“I'm so excited for this, it might end up being Netflix's biggest show for real,” said another eager viewer.

A third social media user commented: “Thank God!!!!!!!! It’s been years!”

Others questioned: “Where’s Enid?” in reference to Wednesday’s best friend played by Emma Meyer. Meyer is expected to return for the show’s second season, which will include no love interest.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega told Variety. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

She added: “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

open image in gallery The Hyde is seen at the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital after being detained by authorities ( Netflix/Wednesday )

As well as digging deeper into themes of friendship, the show’s creators hope to explore Wednesday and her mother Morticia’s relationship.

“We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward,” the creators told The Hollywood Reporter.

“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the centre of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season.”