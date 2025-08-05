New McDonald’s collectables reach deep into 1970s nostalgia
The new range will be coming to McDonald’s restaurants later this month
McDonald’s is transporting its customers back to the 1970s with a nostalgic new range.
The new McDonaldland Meal combines a selection of fast-food favourites with collectables featuring iconic characters from the past like Grimace, Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese.
The meal comes with either a quarter pounder with cheese or 10 chicken McNuggets, fries and a limited edition milkshake.
The colorful shake is “inspired by the vibrant blue ‘lava’ and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland” and every meal includes one of six exclusive collectible tins featuring postcards, stickers, and more.
“For the first time in decades, we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future.
“It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world,” said McDonald’s USA brand and marketing vice president Jennifer Healan.
Limited-edition merchandise, including sweat sets and graphic tees featuring McDonaldland, will be available to buy from clothing store Pacsun on when the new meals launch on August 12.
Customers will also receive complimentary luggage tags and bag charms with any purchase at Away luggage retail stores from August 18 onward, while supplies last.
McDonald’s advised its customers to keep an eye out on social media for any updates relating to the new range.
The retro-themed meals aren’t the only new offerings from the fast food giant.
McDonald’s is also planning to launch a range of “dirty sodas” as part of a new “futuristic” menu range for the Fall.
Taking inspiration from fans, the fast-food chain said it was leaning into its drinks spin-off brand, CosMc’s, to “turn up the flavor” and create an exciting range of drinks that resonates with younger Gen-Z audiences.
A dirty soda is a drink made up of a base soda, usually a popular brand such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Sprite, and then spiked with a syrup or a flavored coffee creamer. It’s particularly popular among teens and those who prefer not to drink alcohol.
