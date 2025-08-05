Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

New McDonald’s collectables reach deep into 1970s nostalgia

The new range will be coming to McDonald’s restaurants later this month

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 05 August 2025 13:50 EDT
Comments
New McDonald's collectables reach deep in 1970s nostalgia

McDonald’s is transporting its customers back to the 1970s with a nostalgic new range.

The new McDonaldland Meal combines a selection of fast-food favourites with collectables featuring iconic characters from the past like Grimace, Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese.

The meal comes with either a quarter pounder with cheese or 10 chicken McNuggets, fries and a limited edition milkshake.

The colorful shake is “inspired by the vibrant blue ‘lava’ and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland” and every meal includes one of six exclusive collectible tins featuring postcards, stickers, and more.

McDonald's to launch all-new McDonaldland Meal on August 12
McDonald's to launch all-new McDonaldland Meal on August 12 (McDonalds)

“For the first time in decades, we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future.

“It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world,” said McDonald’s USA brand and marketing vice president Jennifer Healan.

Limited-edition merchandise, including sweat sets and graphic tees featuring McDonaldland, will be available to buy from clothing store Pacsun on when the new meals launch on August 12.

Customers will also receive complimentary luggage tags and bag charms with any purchase at Away luggage retail stores from August 18 onward, while supplies last.

Fans can grab merch from a collaboration with stores Pacsun (right) and Away (left)
Fans can grab merch from a collaboration with stores Pacsun (right) and Away (left) (McDonalds)

McDonald’s advised its customers to keep an eye out on social media for any updates relating to the new range.

The retro-themed meals aren’t the only new offerings from the fast food giant.

McDonald’s is also planning to launch a range of “dirty sodas” as part of a new “futuristic” menu range for the Fall.

Taking inspiration from fans, the fast-food chain said it was leaning into its drinks spin-off brand, CosMc’s, to “turn up the flavor” and create an exciting range of drinks that resonates with younger Gen-Z audiences.

A dirty soda is a drink made up of a base soda, usually a popular brand such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Sprite, and then spiked with a syrup or a flavored coffee creamer. It’s particularly popular among teens and those who prefer not to drink alcohol.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in