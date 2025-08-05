New McDonald’s collectables reach deep into 1970s nostalgia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is transporting its customers back to the 1970s with a nostalgic new range.

The new McDonaldland Meal combines a selection of fast-food favourites with collectables featuring iconic characters from the past like Grimace, Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese.

The meal comes with either a quarter pounder with cheese or 10 chicken McNuggets, fries and a limited edition milkshake.

The colorful shake is “inspired by the vibrant blue ‘lava’ and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland” and every meal includes one of six exclusive collectible tins featuring postcards, stickers, and more.

open image in gallery McDonald's to launch all-new McDonaldland Meal on August 12 ( McDonalds )

“For the first time in decades, we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future.

“It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world,” said McDonald’s USA brand and marketing vice president Jennifer Healan.

Limited-edition merchandise, including sweat sets and graphic tees featuring McDonaldland, will be available to buy from clothing store Pacsun on when the new meals launch on August 12.

Customers will also receive complimentary luggage tags and bag charms with any purchase at Away luggage retail stores from August 18 onward, while supplies last.

open image in gallery Fans can grab merch from a collaboration with stores Pacsun (right) and Away (left) ( McDonalds )

McDonald’s advised its customers to keep an eye out on social media for any updates relating to the new range.

The retro-themed meals aren’t the only new offerings from the fast food giant.

McDonald’s is also planning to launch a range of “dirty sodas” as part of a new “futuristic” menu range for the Fall.

Taking inspiration from fans, the fast-food chain said it was leaning into its drinks spin-off brand, CosMc’s, to “turn up the flavor” and create an exciting range of drinks that resonates with younger Gen-Z audiences.

A dirty soda is a drink made up of a base soda, usually a popular brand such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Sprite, and then spiked with a syrup or a flavored coffee creamer. It’s particularly popular among teens and those who prefer not to drink alcohol.