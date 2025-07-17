Taco Bell announces latest menu additions all priced at $3 or less

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell customers can expect to see new dishes at a reasonable price thanks to a brand new offering.

The fast food chain announced Thursday that it's adding a new deal in stores: The Luxe Value Menu. The meu is packed “with premium flavors and bold formats,” according to the news release, and each item is priced at $3 or less.

“From handheld stacks to indulgent dips, the Luxe Value Menu test is built to satisfy every craving — and proves fans can have it all: flavor, variety, innovation, and value,” the company said in the press release.

However, the Luxe Value Menu will be tested only at select locations across Indianapolis, Indiana, starting Thursday, while supplies last. Future plans for the menu have not yet been announced.

There are five items in the lineup, including a Mini Taco Salad, which is “seasoned beef, chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl.”

Taco Bell launches Luxe Value Menu with items for $3 or less, but it will only be available in stores in Indianapolis ( Getty Images )

The second item is a Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker, which has grilled all-white-meat chicken, a three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado ranch sauce, and chipotle sauce. Those ingredients are then folded into Taco Bell’s stacker format of a flour tortilla.

A third item on the menu is the Beefy Potato Loaded Griller. This is a rolled-up tortilla filled with beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle sauce, and sour cream.

The fourth new item is a Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, which is layers of beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend. It’s, of course, served with a side of chips.

The final item is a sweet treat, Salted Caramel Churros. The inside of the churros is creamy, while the outside is covered in salted caramel sugar.

Taco Bell has other “luxe” deals nationwide, specifically the Luxe Cravings Box. This includes the $5 classic box, which has a 5-Layer Beef Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink.

The brand also has the $7 Supreme Luxe Cravings Box, featuring a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, 5-Layer Beef Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese sauce, and a medium drink. A third option is the $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box, which has a Crispy Chicken Burrito, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink.

The new Luxe Value Menu comes after Taco Bell leaned into offering another beloved food: Crispy Chicken. In June, the company introduced a crispy chicken taco for $2.79, a crispy chicken burrito for $5.49, and crispy chicken strips, which include two pieces for $3.99. This came shortly after the brand offered a limited release of its crispy chicken nuggets, which quickly sold out when they first launched in December.

“Crispy chicken is having a moment, but our fans made it a movement,” Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release last month. “So, we decided to bring our sell-out Nuggets recipe to the formats that defined our brand because true innovation means elevating the icons, not replacing them. We’re not like every other chicken spot out there, we’re doing crispy chicken the only way we know how: full of flavor and unmistakably Taco Bell.”