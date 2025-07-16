Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother of three who went viral for working alone at a Burger King restaurant after her coworker quit has started a GoFundMe.

Earlier this month, a TikTok video of Nykia Hamilton working solo at a Burger King in Columbia, South Carolina, gained traction online. She was seen scurrying around the fast food restaurant attempting to do the jobs of several people, including preparing meals, ringing up customers, and cleaning.

In the comments of the post, which has more than 134,800 views, many people showed their support for Hamilton as she juggled multiple responsibilities at the restaurant, noting that she deserved “a raise.”

Now, at the urging of others, Hamilton has started a GoFundMe page, sharing in the description that she’s a 25-year-old single mother of three children working two jobs to financially support her family.

“I just went viral for working on TikTok. If you wanna contribute, it's ok. Thank y'all for the support,” she wrote. “I wasn't expecting my life to change how it did. I really do everything for my kids.”

Nykia Hamilton opens up about being only worker at Burger King in viral video ( WACH FOX )

At the time of writing, the page has received 396 donations and raised $14,552 out of its $15,000 goal.

An emotional Hamilton opened up about having to sacrifice time with her children for work during a July 9 interview with local Fox affiliate WACH.

“I be missing out on my kids’ lives and I work a lot,” she said during an interview outside of the Burger King restaurant, with tears in her eyes. “I have to provide for them, but I really don’t have time to spend with them—and it hurts me a lot.”

She explained how she often works 12 hours a day alone at Burger King. So, she’s the only one managing food preparation, cleaning, and more.

“One of my employees just quit on me, and they didn’t have anyone else to come in, so I had to work by myself, and close by myself,” she explained. “Had to do the dishes, do prep, do the floor, do the front counter, drive-thru.”

She said she’d finally gotten help the day of the WACH interview, after closing the restaurant by herself the night before.

“[My co-worker] has been here since 11 o’clock and will stay until close at 11,” she said. “We just don’t have any employees. Nobody wants to work anymore.”

Despite working by herself sometimes, Hamilton said that she’s grateful that her manager gave her this job.

“I wouldn’t have no job because I do have a record, and it is hard to find a job with a record. And by grace of God, she gave me a job,” she added about her manager. “So that’s the only reason why I stayed for her.”

Burger King released a statement about Hamilton’s work situation to WACH, saying: “At Burger King, it is our policy that all company and franchise-owned restaurants require more than one Team Member to be working per shift. We are working with the Franchisee of this location to understand what happened and take any necessary action.”

The Independent has contacted Burger King for comment.

In the viral video, posted by a user named Dejlatae on TikTok, the customer praised Hamilton for running the Burger King restaurant on her own.

“We got one beautiful person working here by herself, she’s doing everything,” she said. “And she’s in it by herself. Y’all see this right here? And I’m not lying. There’s nobody in the back. I need you to show her some love…Y’all need to get some help here.”

In the comments, many people applauded Hamilton’s work ethic while questioning the lack of employees at the Burger King restaurant.

“Bless this beautiful queen! She deserves a raise and help! She doing the job of at least five to six people,” one wrote.

“That lady is amazing. I have been there and that happens to her consistently. God bless her soul,” another agreed.