New protein-packed frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches coming to Walmart

A classic childhood lunch is now getting a big protein upgrade.

Jams, a company created by 26-year-old Connor Blakley, recently launched its frozen protein peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, exclusively available at Walmart stores across the U.S. as of Monday.

The sandwiches are available in two flavors: strawberry and mixed berry. Each box contains four sandwiches and retails for $5.97.

In an interview with CNBC, Blakley admitted that Jams’s biggest competition is Smucker’s Uncrustables, the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwich that has long been a staple for parents with school-aged children.

But, in addition to the 10 grams of protein per sandwich, the Jams founder highlighted what makes his product different, telling CNBC: “Number one is it’s no seed oils.”

The sandwiches were created by 26-year-old Connor Blakley ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“We have no dyes, no artificial flavors or colors, no high fructose corn syrup, and we have the most protein per ounce of any peanut butter and jelly that’s currently on the market,” Blakley continued.

He continued, saying his target demographic would be athletes who “want to get the best possible products to fuel their body and lifestyle.”

NFL players are among those who use Uncrustables as pre- and post-game fuel. A 2024 report from The Athletic found that more than 80,000 Uncrustables are consumed by NFL teams each year.

In comparison to Uncrustables’ 58 grams, Jams are slightly larger at a weight of 74 grams. Blakley said Jams also have a lower sugar content. And then there’s the 10 grams of protein per sandwich. But Blakley pointed to a single factor that he believes is why Uncrustables — and hopefully soon Jams — are so popular.

“I think convenience is really, really a big part of why this category has and will continue to take off,” Blakley said.

The new protein-packed peanut butter and jelly sandwiches come amid the general protein trend of the last year, which has seen several celebrities and influencers begin pushing its consumption. Khloé Kardashian, for example, recently launched her protein popcorn brand, Khloud, which touts seven grams per serving.

Starbucks also recently jumped in on the trend, announcing last month that it will be launching a Banana Protein Cold Foam soon. The never-before-seen menu item was revealed at the Starbucks Leadership Experience 2025 in Las Vegas.

The new protein cold foam has been described as “silky, sweet,” and “indistinguishable” from the chain’s other cold foams, according to Fast Company Global Design Editor Mark Wilson.

Starbucks is using a new program called Starting Five to gather customer feedback on new menu items before they’re widely released. The new protein cold foam is currently being tested in just a select handful of Starbucks locations.

A full timeline for its release has not yet been revealed.

The International Food Information Council’s annual survey found that 71 percent of consumers were trying to increase their protein intake this year, a 6 percent rise from 2023. The survey also found that exposure to food and nutrition content online, much of which is protein-focused, is up by 54 percent.

Despite the internet’s obsession with protein, the diet trend has largely resulted in a lack of fiber, which, accredited Practicing Dietitian Kim Lindsay told The Independent last month that ignoring fiber comes from a fear of carbohydrates.

“When there’s a trend towards a low-carb, higher protein, if we're reducing the amount of carbohydrates that we're eating, we're going to naturally reduce the amount of fiber that we're taking in, right?” Lindsay said. “We have to have a balanced diet where we include plant foods, protein-containing foods, and fats in our diet.”