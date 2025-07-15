Starbucks announces major change to ‘secret menu’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks’ secret menu is not so much of a secret anymore.

For years, many beloved customers have used different elements of Starbucks drinks, including syrups, cold foams, and refreshers, to create their own beverages. Those creations have been dubbed “secret” menu items, since you have to specify the modifications to your drink in store or on the Starbucks app.

However, Starbucks is now officially taking part in the secret menu trend. The coffee company announced in a press release Monday that customers can find the brand’s secret menu on their phones, specifically when they open the Starbucks app.

The secret menu is found in the “offers” tab, with new drink combinations and customizations regularly featured. Once you select the drink, it will be automatically added to your cart in the app.

“Inspired by the popular Starbucks Not-So-Secret Menu broadcast channel on Instagram, the Starbucks secret menu in the app allows Starbucks Rewards members to easily order the featured, popular drink customizations at participating stores,” the company said in the press release.

Starbucks’ Secret Menu is now available on the app ( Getty Images )

There are four drinks currently on the secret menu, including Cookies on top, which is a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and cookie crumble topping.

The next drink is a Dragonfruit glow-up, which adds a peach juice blend to the brand’s Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher. The beverage is blended and topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

A third beverage is Lemon, tea & pearls, which adds Starbucks raspberry popping pearls to black tea and lemonade. The fourth one is called Just add white mocha, featuring White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam added to Starbucks’ Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

In addition to publicizing the secret menu, Starbucks is hosting a contest. From July 14 until July 20, customers and employees can submit their favorite customizations to beverages to the Secret Contest page.

Entries will be narrowed down to four finalists, with fans able to cast votes for their favorite between August 18 and 20 on the official Starbucks Instagram.

Each of the four finalists will have their drinks on the secret menu from August 18 to 25. They will also each receive a $5,000 prize, with the winner of the contest receiving an additional $25,000 prize.

The changes to the secret menu come as Starbucks has launched several new summer items. This month, the company introduced new Frappuccinos, including Salted Caramel Mocha, Strawberry Matcha, and Brown Sugar, which all come layered with cold foam.

The brand also recently launched the Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, inspired by the beloved Latin American drink, as well as a Summer Berry Refresher, a mix of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors poured over raspberry-flavored pearls.

Aside from its menu, Starbucks is making changes to how it operates in stores down the line. In June, the chain unveiled plans to lure customers back inside its stores, with renovations scheduled at 1,000 stores in the next year.