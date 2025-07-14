Popular yogurt recalled over possible choking hazard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular yogurt brand has issued a voluntary recall due to the potential presence of plastic pieces.

Danone U.S. recalled all of its YoCrunch products currently available on the market Friday after customers reported plastic pieces in the dome toppers, which hold various sweet treats such as Oreos or M&M’s. Sharp-edged plastic pieces could be a choking hazard or pose other risks.

The recall does not apply to the yogurt itself, but only to the yogurt topping container.

Many lot numbers and expiration dates are involved in the recall, spanning from July 7 through September 4. The full list of affected products can be found here.

No injuries or illnesses have currently been reported, and Danone is working alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The company is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves, while it works to address the issue and bring back the YoCrunch products so many people enjoy,” the company said in a press release.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled products are urged not to consume them and to contact YoCrunch’s Customer Care Line using the phone number 1-877-344-4886.

The news of the yogurt’s recall comes after Hartford Bakery Inc. recalled its Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style half-loaf bread after an internal packaging error resulted in visible hazelnuts, an undeclared allergen, in some loaves.

About 883 units from six production lots were mistakenly wrapped and labeled merely as “May Contain Tree Nuts,” without specifying hazelnuts.

The contamination stems from a packaging changeover from a hazelnut-containing bread batch to the white loaf variant, the company said.

The recalled bread was distributed across 12 states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi.

The bread is packaged in a flexible plastic bag and can be identified by lot codes T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, and T10 174020406, which appear on the front panel.

The packaging also includes a net weight of 12 oz, a UPC of 24126018152 on the bottom, and an expiration date of 07/13/2025 displayed on the front panel.

The last two years have seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.

Out of the 1,400 illnesses, 487 people became sick enough to require hospitalization, and 19 people died. While those numbers are still low when weighed against the entire U.S. population, they are also double the number of hospitalizations and deaths from foodborne illnesses in 2023.