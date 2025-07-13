Bread sold at Kroger and Walmart in a dozen states is under recall for ‘life-threatening’ problem
Hartford Bakery recalled its Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style half-loaf bread after a packaging error led to undeclared hazelnuts in some loaves.
An Artisan-style breed sold in 12 states at popular retailers, such as Kroger and Walmart, has been recalled due to potential hazelnut contamination, the FDA says.
Hartford Bakery Inc. recalled its Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style half-loaf bread after an internal packaging error resulted in visible hazelnuts, an undeclared allergen, in some loaves.
About 883 units from six production lots were mistakenly wrapped and labeled merely as “May Contain Tree Nuts,” without specifying hazelnuts.
The contamination stems from a packaging changeover from a hazelnut-containing bread batch to the white loaf variant, the company said.
The recalled bread was distributed across 12 states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi.
The company, headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, issued a recall for its “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” on July 10, according to the FDA. The company warns that "people with a nut allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" if they consume the bread.
The bread is packaged in a flexible plastic bag and can be identified by lot codes T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306 and T10 174020406, which appear on the front panel.
The packaging also includes a net weight of 12 oz, a UPC of 24126018152 on the bottom and an expiration date of 07/13/2025 displayed on the front panel.
Hartford Bakery said it had removed all products linked to the six affected production lots.
The bakery had received complaints about visible nuts and reports one case of digestive discomfort, but no serious injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product are being urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
