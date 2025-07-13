Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Artisan-style breed sold in 12 states at popular retailers, such as Kroger and Walmart, has been recalled due to potential hazelnut contamination, the FDA says.

Hartford Bakery Inc. recalled its Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style half-loaf bread after an internal packaging error resulted in visible hazelnuts, an undeclared allergen, in some loaves.

About 883 units from six production lots were mistakenly wrapped and labeled merely as “May Contain Tree Nuts,” without specifying hazelnuts.

The contamination stems from a packaging changeover from a hazelnut-containing bread batch to the white loaf variant, the company said.

The recalled bread was distributed across 12 states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi.

open image in gallery The recalled breads were sold in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi. ( FDA )

The company, headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, issued a recall for its “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” on July 10, according to the FDA. The company warns that "people with a nut allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" if they consume the bread.

The bread is packaged in a flexible plastic bag and can be identified by lot codes T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306 and T10 174020406, which appear on the front panel.

The packaging also includes a net weight of 12 oz, a UPC of 24126018152 on the bottom and an expiration date of 07/13/2025 displayed on the front panel.

open image in gallery The packaging of the affected products lists a 12 oz weight and a 07/13/2025 expiration date. ( FDA )

Hartford Bakery said it had removed all products linked to the six affected production lots.

The bakery had received complaints about visible nuts and reports one case of digestive discomfort, but no serious injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are being urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.