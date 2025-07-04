The price of Nutella is about to jump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nutella lovers will not be happy to hear the price of the chocolate hazelnut spread is about to rise thanks to a hazelnut supply squeeze in Turkey.

A global favorite, Nutella, has been around for nearly 80 years. In 2015, Nutella reached 30 million fans on Facebook, and it’s become akin to peanut butter and jelly on American children’s sandwiches.

But now an unusual cold snap in Turkey is expected to make this classic sweet spread more expensive at a time when Americans are already struggling with the cost of living.

Turkey produces approximately 65 percent of the global hazelnut output, Bloomberg reports. But a cold snap in April damaged crops across the country, the publication previously reported.

open image in gallery Nutella lovers will not be happy to hear that the price of the chocolate hazelnut spread is about to rise thanks to a hazelnut supply squeeze in Turkey ( Nicolas Guyonnet/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery An unusual cold snap in Turkey in April is expected to make this classic sweet spread more expensive ( Chris McGrath/Getty Images )

Ibrahim Yumakli, the country’s agriculture minister, said on social media at the time it was “one of the largest agricultural frost events in our history since the major agricultural frost event in 2014.”

Since then, wholesale prices of hazelnuts have soared by about 30 percent, per Bloomberg. And prices are expected to continue to increase, the publication reported, citing data from agricultural intelligence firm Expana.

This could impact Nutella prices as its Italian maker, Ferrero, buys about a quarter of Turkey’s hazelnut output, according to Bloomberg.

The hazelnut supply squeeze could also affect Ferrero Rocher chocolates, another popular candy.

Ferrero told Bloomberg while weather events “can have an impact” on Turkish hazelnut production, it didn’t expect a supply disruption as there are other hazelnut producers in Italy, Chile and the United States.

open image in gallery The hazelnut supply squeeze could also affect Ferrero Rocher chocolates, another popular candy ( Chris McGrath/Getty Images )

So why are these frosts occurring?

As explained in a letter to the editor of the scientific journal Nature in 2021, “While attribution of a single [late-spring frost] episode to climate change is difficult, both the frequency and the severity of damage due to LSF may be amplified by the climate crisis.”