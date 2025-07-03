Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“What better way to welcome the weekend than with the smell and sound of frying herb-loaded ijeh? This is a thick, delicious frittata-like mixture of courgettes, leeks, peas, herbs and eggs,” explains chef Sami Tamimi.

“In Palestine, it’s often made with finely chopped herbs and onions. I like the addition of fresh mint, dried mint and dill or fennel seeds.”

Ijehet Kousa w Kurrath (courgette and leek ijeh)

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

250g frozen peas, defrosted

2 courgettes (300g)

1 small onion (150g)

1 large leek, finely chopped (175g)

50g plain flour

15g fresh parsley, finely chopped

10g fresh mint leaves, thinly shredded

1¼ tsp dried mint

1 tsp Aleppo chilli flakes (or regular chilli flakes)

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp dill or fennel seeds, slightly crushed

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

Salt and black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

To serve:

Lemon wedges

Sour cream

Method

open image in gallery ‘Boustany’ is Tamimi’s love letter to Palestinian vegetables — a garden of recipes rooted in memory and home cooking ( Ebury )

1. Put the peas into a food processor and blitz for a few seconds – you want them to be slightly crushed but not mushy. Place in a mixing bowl and leave aside.

2. Trim the courgettes and peel the onion, then, using the coarse side of a box grater, grate them on to a clean tea towel or muslin. Gather the ends of the tea towel and twist hard over a bowl to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Add the grated courgette and onion to the peas, along with the leek, flour, herbs, spices, eggs, 1¾ teaspoons of salt and a good grind of black pepper. Mix well to form a uniform batter.

3. Place a large (28cm) shallow non-stick pan (with a lid) on a medium heat and add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the ijeh mixture, smoothing it down to make an even patty. Partly cover the pan and cook for about 17 minutes on a low heat, shaking the pan a few times to make sure it doesn’t stick at the bottom, and running a rubber spatula around the sides, until the edges start to get golden brown. Get a large flat plate and it place over the pan.

4. Carefully invert the pan, plate and all, so that the ijeh ends up on the plate. Slide it back into the pan to cook uncovered for 15 minutes, until it is firm and cooked through. When ready to serve, slide the ijeh on to a serving plate, squeeze over a little lemon juice and serve with lemon wedges and sour cream on the side.

Recipe from ‘Boustany’ by Sami Tamimi (Ebury, £30).