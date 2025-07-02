Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“I always keep a couple of tins of ful (fava beans) in my pantry for those times when I crave a quick and satisfying late breakfast or lunch at weekends,” says chef Sami Tamimi.

“When simple butter and toast won’t do the trick and I’m in need of something more substantial and savoury, this is when fava beans come to the rescue.

“You can substitute the eggs with feta cheese for an extra creamy and salty touch. Alternatively, the recipe works beautifully as a vegan dish without the eggs.

If fava beans aren’t available, you can substitute them with other tinned beans. “Make sure to season the beans generously and serve them with fresh crusty bread or flatbread,” he adds.

Batinjan w Ful ma’ Beyd (aubergine and fava beans with eggs)

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 medium aubergines (around 630g)

80ml olive oil, plus extra to serve

Salt and black pepper

1 onion, finely chopped (175g)

6 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated (20g)

1 green chilli, finely chopped, seeds and all (20g)

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1½ tsp tomato paste

2 plum tomatoes, chopped into

2cm chunks (300g)

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

1 x 400g tin of fava beans, drained

300ml water

15g fresh coriander, roughly chopped, plus more to serve

4 large eggs

For the sumac onions (makes a medium jar):

1 large red onion, cut in half, then each half thinly sliced

1½ tbsp sumac

100ml apple cider vinegar

100ml water

3 tbsp lemon juice

Salt

Method:

open image in gallery ‘Boustany’ is Tamimi’s love letter to Palestinian vegetables – a garden of recipes rooted in memory and home cooking ( Ebury )

1. Make the sumac onions the day before you need them. Pack the sliced onion into a 400ml jar, one which has a lid. Add the sumac and set aside. Place the vinegar, water, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of salt in a medium bowl and whisk well until the salt has dissolved. Pour the vinegar mixture over the onions, cover the jar and give it a gentle shake. The onions are ready to eat the next day. Store them in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

2. Preheat the oven to 220C fan.

3. Cut the aubergines into 4cm chunks and place in a large bowl. Mix well with 40ml of the oil, ½ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of black pepper, then spread out on a large parchment-lined baking tray. Roast for about 25 minutes, or until completely softened and lightly browned. Remove from the oven and set aside.

4. While the aubergine is roasting, make the sauce. Put the remaining oil into a large sauté pan and place on a medium–high heat. Add the onion and cook for about 7 minutes, until softened and lightly browned.

5. Add the garlic, ginger, green chilli, chilli flakes, spices and tomato paste and cook for another minute, or until fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes, tinned tomatoes, fava beans, water, 1¼ teaspoons of salt and a good grind of pepper. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens.

6. Add the aubergine chunks and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in the coriander, then reduce the heat to medium–low. Make 4 wells in the sauce and crack an egg into each well. Use a fork to gently swirl the egg whites a little bit, taking care not to break the yolks.

7. Simmer gently for 7–8 minutes, until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny. You can cover the pan with a lid for the last few minutes (to speed up the process).

8. Leave to settle and cool for a couple of minutes, then garnish with 30g of the sumac onions, coriander, a drizzle of olive oil and a little salt on the eggs.

Recipe from ‘Boustany’ by Sami Tamimi (Ebury, £30).