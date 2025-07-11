Air fryer users issued warning of injury or death as almost 60,000 recalled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People in Ireland have been advised to immediately stop using almost 60,000 air fryers due to a significant risk of overheating and potential fire.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued the urgent warning for specific Tower air fryer models, following a company recall.

The CCPC said that a manufacturing defect could cause the appliances to dangerously overheat, posing a serious threat of fires, injury, or even death.

Nearly 60,000 affected units were sold across retail outlets in the Republic of Ireland.

“Although no incidents have been reported in Ireland to date, there have been reports in the UK of these products catching fire,” the CCPC said.

It is urging consumers to check if they own one of the five affected models listed below.

The air fryer models affected by the recall are:

T17023 Tower 2.2Ltr Manual air fryer

T17061BLK Tower 4Ltr Manual air fryer

T17067 Tower 4Ltr Digital air fryer

T17087 Tower 2Ltr Compact Manual air fryer

T17129L Vortx 8L Dual Basket air fryer.

Consumers have been advised to unplug their air fryer and check the appliance rating label underneath it. The model number will begin with the letter T, the CCPC said.

The affected products were manufactured between 2020 and 2024 and were sold in various retailers including Argos, Tesco Ireland, DID, Dealz, Lidl, Amazon and the Tower Housewares website.

“Consumers who have one of the affected air fryers should stop using the product immediately, unplug it and contact Tower Housewares,” a spokeswoman for CCPC said.

“They can do this on the website or by emailing towerproduct@customersvc.co.uk.”

Grainne Griffin, director of communications at the CCPC, said: “This recall covers five Tower air fryer models with a dangerous manufacturing defect that could cause the models to overheat.

“Almost 60,000 affected units have been sold in Ireland so it’s vital that consumers who have a Tower air fryer check their model. If their model is affected, it is not safe to use.”

Consumers are also reminded to always follow manufacturer, health and safety instructions when operating any electrical appliances, the CCPC added.

Anyone concerned about a product safety issue can contact the CCPC’s national consumer helpline on 01 402 5555 from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, or email ask@ccpc.ie.