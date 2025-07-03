A massive brawl broke out in Florida Burger King after content creators started filming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend after content creators started filming in the restaurant, according to video and witness accounts.

Video taken from in the Miami restaurant showed multiple groups fighting, which included kicking and throwing chairs.

Witnesses told WPLG the content creators were filming inside the fast food joint when another customer confronted them.

A fight ensued, but it’s not clear if anyone was seriously injured.

The video began with a guy from what appears to be a group of men repeatedly kicking another guy.

Then, another guy from the group throws a chair at the customer being attacked. As the customer continues to be kicked by the first guy, another guy in the group throws another chair at him.

The customer deflected the first chair and caught the second one.

In the background of this fight, it appears another fight is taking place between four men. One of the guys is seen having his shirt ripped by another guy on the floor.

When the fight winds down, one witness can be heard saying, “Oh my God.” The guys were still yelling at each other at the end of the recording.

No employees intervened during the video. One Burger King worker was seen standing on the sidelines of the fight while another began to walk around the men towards the end of it.

The identities of the content creators are unknown.

The Independent reached out to Miami police about the incident and whether anyone was criminally charged.

The department said it couldn’t find a call made at the Burger King, and it’s possible no one in the restaurant called the police.