Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A massive brawl broke out in Florida Burger King after content creators started filming

Chairs were thrown during the fight in the fast food joint over the weekend

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 03 July 2025 17:06 EDT
Comments
Content creators fight caught on camera at Burger King in Florida

A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend after content creators started filming in the restaurant, according to video and witness accounts.

Video taken from in the Miami restaurant showed multiple groups fighting, which included kicking and throwing chairs.

Witnesses told WPLG the content creators were filming inside the fast food joint when another customer confronted them.

A fight ensued, but it’s not clear if anyone was seriously injured.

A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend after content creators started filming in the restaurant, according to video and witness accounts
A massive brawl broke out in a Florida Burger King over the weekend after content creators started filming in the restaurant, according to video and witness accounts (@jorgeluisamayamusic)

The video began with a guy from what appears to be a group of men repeatedly kicking another guy.

One customer repeatedly kicked another customer
One customer repeatedly kicked another customer (@jorgeluisamayamusic)

Then, another guy from the group throws a chair at the customer being attacked. As the customer continues to be kicked by the first guy, another guy in the group throws another chair at him.

The customer has two chairs thrown at him
The customer has two chairs thrown at him (@jorgeluisamayamusic)

The customer deflected the first chair and caught the second one.

The customer catches the second chair thrown at him
The customer catches the second chair thrown at him (@jorgeluisamayamusic)

In the background of this fight, it appears another fight is taking place between four men. One of the guys is seen having his shirt ripped by another guy on the floor.

In the background of this fight, it appears another fight is taking place between four men
In the background of this fight, it appears another fight is taking place between four men (@jorgeluisamayamusic)

When the fight winds down, one witness can be heard saying, “Oh my God.” The guys were still yelling at each other at the end of the recording.

No employees intervened during the video. One Burger King worker was seen standing on the sidelines of the fight while another began to walk around the men towards the end of it.

Recommended

The identities of the content creators are unknown.

The Independent reached out to Miami police about the incident and whether anyone was criminally charged.

The department said it couldn’t find a call made at the Burger King, and it’s possible no one in the restaurant called the police.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in