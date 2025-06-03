Mom ‘attacks principal and superintendent’ after being called to school to discuss daughter’s fighting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A North Carolina mom is accused of attacking a middle school principal and superintendent – grabbing one of the administrators by the neck and nearly choking her – during a meeting at the school to discuss her daughter’s involvement in a fight.

Mariah Hector, 33, was arrested and charged with assaulting a school employee and second-degree trespassing. She was released on bond, WBTV reported.

Hector and other family members were called to Randolph Middle School in Charlotte on May 5 after her daughter was involved in a fight, according to an affidavit. While at the school, Hector reportedly became hostile and was asked to leave.

Instead, Hector pushed past that employee and shoved the school’s principal, Jennifer Schroeder, into a wall.

Mariah Hector, 33, was arrested and charged with assaulting a school employee. Police say she attacked officials during a meeting about her daughter’s fighting at school. ( Mecklenburg County Jail )

Hector then grabbed Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Dean “with both hands around her neck and attempted to choke her,” according to police.

Dean did not lose consciousness but had a difficult time breathing and visible signs of injury around her neck, police said.

The school was then placed on lockdown as Hector was taken into custody.

Another person, 20-year-old Trinity Nixon, was also charged with second-degree trespassing during the incident, according to court records. According to the arrest affidavit, Nixon entered the school after being told not to by an employee.

She was then accused of cursing and yelling once inside the building.

The school’s principal, Schroeder, was suspended with pay just two weeks after the alleged assaults, according to the report. It was not immediately clear whether the altercation was related to her suspension.

In a message sent to families, the district said Schroeder would be “away from campus at this time,” but that they “cannot provide information on the reason for the principal’s absence as this is a personnel issue.”