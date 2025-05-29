Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mom arrested for kicking kids out of car during the drive home - then calling cops and reporting missing hours later

Laquesha Washington had a fight with her children before she allegedly stranded them on the street

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, DC
Thursday 29 May 2025 17:42 EDT
A mom in Louisiana has been arrested after she kicked her young children out of her car and then reported them missing several hours later, police say.

Laquesha Washington, 33, was arrested by Shreveport police after a May 28 incident in which she allegedly forced her two young children, ages 11 and 12, out of her car, according to KSLA.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Palm Road to respond to a missing children report. When they arrived, they spoke with detectives from the Shreveport Police Juveniles Crimes Unit, who had spoken to Washington.

According to investigators, Washington said she had gotten into an argument with her children while they were driving home. The children reportedly told police that Washington forced them to exit the car near the intersection of Broadway and Hollywood before she allegedly drove away and left them stranded.

Authorities said that Washington called police hours later to report that her children were missing.

Laquesha Washington, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been charged with two counts of criminal neglect of family after she allegedly forced her children, ages 11 and 12, out of her car and left them stranded following an argument. (Shreveport Police Department)

While police were taking down information from Washington, a family member called them and told them that the children had arrived at their house near Andrew Avenue.

Once police learned what happened, they arrested Washington and charged her with two counts of criminal neglect of family. Detectives have also contacted the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to assist.

Police said that the children were unharmed.

