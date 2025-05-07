The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Louisiana mother was arrested on aggravated assault charges after she tried to run over a group of elementary school students with her car, police said.

The Shreveport Police Department announced Wednesday that the incident occurred near Pine Grove Elementary around 8 p.m. April 29.

A parent first reported that her kids were almost hit by a woman on their walk home from school. The woman reportedly dropped off a group of kids with the intent to fight a group of others, according to police.

As the group tried to run, the woman tried to hit six children with her car after a fight between her child and another student, cops said. There was no word on what the students were fighting over.

A school patrol officer quickly reviewed surveillance footage and was able to identify the suspect as Lejonkica Sharp.

open image in gallery Lejonkica Sharp allegedly tried to run over a group of elementary school kids who had a fight with her child. ( Shreveport Police Department )

Sharp allegedly told police that the kids were throwing rocks at her car and she had no intent of harming anyone.

However, a school patrol officer reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and found that claim to be false.

Sharp was arrested two days after the incident on six counts of aggravated assault.

“We are thankful that no children were seriously injured during this alarming incident. The Shreveport Police Department would like to thank the Caddo Parish School Board for their cooperation and support during this investigation. Their assistance was instrumental in ensuring a prompt and successful resolution,” Shreveport police said.