Taco Bell takes subtle dig at McDonald’s on Snack Wrap release day

Taco Bell has reminded fans eagerly anticipating the return of the Snack Wrap that McDonald’s is not the only company with a piece of crispy chicken thrown into a tortilla.

The Mexican fast food restaurant first released its crispy chicken taco on June 17, and to celebrate the “24th day anniversary,” Taco Bell will be offering rewards members one a la carte Crispy Chicken Taco or Burrito for $2.40 on Thursday, the very same day the Snack Wrap returns to McDonald’s menus nationwide for $2.99.

Taco Bell’s crispy chicken taco and burrito feature the chain’s new crispy chicken strips, which are made from “all-white meat chicken, marinated in fan-favorite, zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor, and breaded with crispy tortilla chips and breadcrumbs,” according to a press release.

The two menu items also include purple cabbage, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar cheese with the choice of the Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce.

The Snack Wrap, meanwhile, was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The item was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.

Taco Bell has taken aim at McDonald’s as its Snack Wrap returns Thursday ( Taco Bell/McDonalds )

In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.

The chain first announced when the coveted menu item would be returning last month in a post on its X account.

“Snack wrap 07.10.2025,” the post read.

In a follow-up post, the account admin added: “I know I posted 0x.14.2025 a few weeks ago but I wanted to see if they could come back even sooner. so I asked the boss and he said OKAY LETS DO IT?!?!!”

On Wednesday the X account posted again to clarify that the Snack Wrap would not be available until 10:31 a.m. on Friday to signify that it is “too late for breakfast, too early for lunch, just in time for Snack Wrap.”

Taco Bell also isn’t the only fast food chain to attempt to compete with McDonald’s, as Sonic launched its own crispy chicken wraps on Tuesday. The two flavors available at Sonic are the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap and the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap, compared to the Snack Wrap, which will only be available in Ranch or Spicy flavors.