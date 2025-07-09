McDonald’s new Spicy McMuffins are here: Here’s what diners are saying
The hot new menu items will only be available for a limited time
McDonald’s is heating things up with new menu items to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its signature breakfast sandwich, the McMuffin.
The fast food chain is selling spicy versions of the McMuffin starting today, July 8, including the Spicy McMuffin, Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
In addition to the breakfast sandwich’s regular ingredients, which include a toasted English muffin, a slice of cheese, and a choice of Canadian bacon or sausage, the new spicy versions will also be topped with McDonald’s Spicy Pepper Sauce.
The spiced-up items will only be available for a limited time at participating locations.
Some customers have already gotten their hands on the new breakfast sandwiches — but not everyone is impressed.
One person on X described the Spicy McMuffin as “underwhelming,” highlighting that the sauce used is apparently the same as that on the chain’s Spicy Chicken sandwich.
“Wasn't good at all. Didn't hold up well, didn't taste well, wasn't even spicy. Priced way too high too,” they wrote in an X thread.
“It's just the spicy chicken sandwich sauce on top of the McMuffin. In my opinion, it dilutes the other flavors, especially the cheese. Which for me, the best bite is that one perfect cheese/sausage/egg bite that hits every sandwich, so that kinda sucked.”
A YouTuber under the username @NicksHappyPlace agreed, telling his subscribers in his review that the sandwich is “nothing innovative” and that the new sauce overwhelms the rest of the flavors in the meal.
“I’d rather just have a regular breakfast sandwich,” the YouTuber said. “I don’t need a little bit of a kick because the sauce kind of takes over, and you don’t get to taste everything else.”
Another YouTuber named @theendorsement said the spicy sauce “does add something to the Egg McMuffin... but at the same time, I’ve had better.”
The release of the limited menu items comes just two days before the return of the chain’s beloved Snack Wrap, which will be available on the McDonald’s menu once again from Thursday.
The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.
In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.
