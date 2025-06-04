McDonald’s adds new McFlurry to menu — but fans are all asking the same question

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has launched a brand-new McFlurry flavor to coincide with the start of summer.

From June 10 through August 11, the fast food chain will be selling a S’mores McFlurry. According to the McDonald’s website, the dessert will consist of “creamy vanilla soft serve with HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate, graham crackers and soft marshmallows.”

The McFlurry will be available in either a regular size or a smaller mini size.

The news of the new menu item first came from the Instagram account @snackolator, where McDonald’s lovers quickly turned to the comments section to express their excitement over the new flavor — though many seemed to be asking the same question.

“Will the ice cream machines work for this?” one commenter asked.

The S’mores McFlurry will be available until August 11 ( McDonald's )

The discourse over the fast food chain’s ice cream has evolved over the years, with a developer creating the McBroken website, which tracks the number of broken ice cream machines in McDonald’s locations across the country. As of Wednesday afternoon, the website reported 13.55 percent of machines were broken.

“Why did they have to advertise this? It sounds good, but I’m pretty sure if I go to my local McDonald’s, the ice cream machine would be broken every time,” one person commented under the Instagram post.

“Only if the machine works!!” another comment read, while a third commenter also pointed out the ice cream machine, writing, “Hopefully the ice cream machine stays operational.”

“What’s the point? Their machines are always broken!” someone else pointed out.

McDonald’s lovers quickly turned to the comments section to express their excitement over the new flavor being available in the United States, compared to previous flavors only being accessible in Canada.

“Finally the US,” one comment read, while another commenter agreed, writing, “SO GLAD THIS ISN’T AN INTERNATIONAL TEASE.”

It is not currently known if the new McFlurry will only be available in the United States or if it will appear on menus internationally.

The Independent has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

The news of the new McFlurry flavor comes after the chain revealed when they would be selling their previously discontinued Snack Wrap again. McDonald’s previously teased in a post on X that the beloved, discontinued menu item would be returning on the 14th of an unknown month. However, on Tuesday, the chain announced that it would be returning on July 10.

“Snack wrap 07.10.2025,” the post read.

In a follow-up post, the account admin added: “I know I posted 0x.14.2025 a few weeks ago but I wanted to see if they could come back even sooner. so I asked the boss and he said OKAY LETS DO IT?!?!!”

The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.

In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.