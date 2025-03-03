Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has revealed some celebrities’ go-to breakfast orders.

The fast-food chain shared a video on YouTube on Monday, one day after the Oscars, revealing the orders of stars from Colman Domingo to Julia Fox. The commercial started with the time stamp of 9:14 am at a McDonald’s restaurant in Hollywood.

The clip showed a receipt machine churning out the orders, such as Domingo’s Egg McMuffin meal — which comes with hashbrowns and a coffee — with strawberry jelly and ketchup on the side. He also gets a bottle of water and a strawberry and banana smoothie.

Actor Teyana Taylor, who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night, ordered hotcakes (also known as pancakes) with egg and sausage, a McChicken Biscuit with cheese, and a side of strawberry jelly and butter. She also got a syrup packet and a large orange juice.

Singer Rosalía, who also attended the after-party, ordered a McGriddles — a breakfast sandwich with bacon, egg, and cheese — with a mango pineapple smoothie and a mayo packet.

Nope star Keke Palmer, who only attended the Oscars after-party, got oatmeal with fruit and maple syrup, and a side of hash browns. Meanwhile, Emilía Perez star Édgar Ramírez’s breakfast consists of a McGriddle with bacon, egg, and cheese, an order of hash browns, and a cup of coffee.

Colman Domingo likes an Egg McMuffin meal with strawberry jelly on the side and a straberry and banana smoothie ( McDonalds / Getty Images )

The order for Julia Fox — who attended last night’s Oscars after-party in a see-through dress — was quite specific. Her breakfast is a hot chocolate with extra whipped cream, three chocolate chocolate chip cookies, and hotcakes, with 10 extra packages of syrup included.

Kieran Culkin — who won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role last night — continued his trend of trolling audiences with a simple order of one small Coca-Cola.

McDonald's shares celebrities' breakfast orders

McDonald’s also shared breakfast orders from other stars who weren’t on the red carpet last night, including Michael B. Jordan, who often gets two Egg McMuffins and two hashbrowns with a side of strawberry jelly.

Sunday’s Academy Awards race was the closest in years, with the ceremony considered a three-horse race between Sean Baker’s critical darling Anora, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and Pope drama Conclave.

Ultimately, Anora became the evening’s big winner, taking home five trophies in total, including Best Picture. The star of the film won the award for Best Actress, while Adrien Brody won his second Oscar for his role in The Brutalist.