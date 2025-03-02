Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oscars 2025: The most questionable looks from the celebrities on the red carpet

Fans questioned the outfits worn by Cynthia Erivo and Amelia Dimoldenberg

Brittany Miller
in New York
Sunday 02 March 2025 18:29 EST
Comments
The Oscars red carpet looks: The good, the bad and the outrageous

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The 2025 Academy Awards are underway as members involved in film production come together to celebrate all of their accomplishments from the last year.

As producers, directors, and actors walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles they prepared to watch Conan O’Brien take over the hosting duties from Oscars stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.

Nominations were announced in January, with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack with 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. Meanwhile, The Brutalist and Wicked tied with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight mentions each.

While everyone tried to look their best, not all of the outfits are taking home awards.

Here are some the most questionable looks from the 2025 Oscars:

Cynthia Erivo

The ‘Wicked’ star walked the red carpet wearing a dark green velvet gown with wide sleeves and a high collar, although people were quick to compare the actor’s outfit to what a cartoon vampire would be wearing
The ‘Wicked’ star walked the red carpet wearing a dark green velvet gown with wide sleeves and a high collar, although people were quick to compare the actor’s outfit to what a cartoon vampire would be wearing (Getty Images)
Erivo is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Elphaba in ‘Wicked’
Erivo is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Elphaba in ‘Wicked’ (Getty Images)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Diamoldenberg showed up to walk the red carpet wearing a light blue dress with gold accents and various cutouts around her midriff, but many people didn’t consider it to be her most memorable outfit
Diamoldenberg showed up to walk the red carpet wearing a light blue dress with gold accents and various cutouts around her midriff, but many people didn’t consider it to be her most memorable outfit (Getty Images)
She is most known for her YouTube series ‘Chicken Shop Date’
She is most known for her YouTube series ‘Chicken Shop Date’ (Getty Images)

Jeff Goldblum

Goldblum walked the carpet wearing a white suit jacket with black pants and a few lavender and green accents that some people didn’t think landed
Goldblum walked the carpet wearing a white suit jacket with black pants and a few lavender and green accents that some people didn’t think landed (Getty Images)
While Goldblum was not individually nominated for an Oscar, his movie ‘Wicked’ was nominated for Best Picture among other awards
While Goldblum was not individually nominated for an Oscar, his movie ‘Wicked’ was nominated for Best Picture among other awards (REUTERS)

Mindy Kaling

Kaling showed up to the Oscars wearing a silvery halter-top gown. However, some people questioned if she was wearing tinfoil instead of streamers
Kaling showed up to the Oscars wearing a silvery halter-top gown. However, some people questioned if she was wearing tinfoil instead of streamers (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Kaling is most known for her work for ‘The Office’ and ‘The Mindy Project’
Kaling is most known for her work for ‘The Office’ and ‘The Mindy Project’ (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Charlotte Lawrence

Lawrence walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a Valentino flowy light pink gown with wide sleeves and gold embellishments. What confused the fans this year was the cat statue she chose to carry around with her
Lawrence walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a Valentino flowy light pink gown with wide sleeves and gold embellishments. What confused the fans this year was the cat statue she chose to carry around with her (Getty Images)
She is known for her singer-songwriter career in addition to modeling and acting
She is known for her singer-songwriter career in addition to modeling and acting (AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa

Ripa walked the Academy Awards red carpet wearing a coral dress that appeared to be wrapped around her in a way that didn’t appear to work
Ripa walked the Academy Awards red carpet wearing a coral dress that appeared to be wrapped around her in a way that didn’t appear to work (Getty Images)
Ripa is most known for her talk show alongside her husband Mark Consuelos
Ripa is most known for her talk show alongside her husband Mark Consuelos (Getty Images)

Alba Rohrwacher

Rohrwacher attended this year’s Oscars wearing a black, ruffled gown with grey ruffles peaking out toward the bottom of her sleeves
Rohrwacher attended this year’s Oscars wearing a black, ruffled gown with grey ruffles peaking out toward the bottom of her sleeves (Getty Images)
Rohrwacher may not be nominated as an individual, but she will be supporting her movie ‘Maria’ which is nominated for Cinematography
Rohrwacher may not be nominated as an individual, but she will be supporting her movie ‘Maria’ which is nominated for Cinematography (Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in