From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.
Your support makes all the difference.
The 2025 Academy Awards are underway as members involved in film production come together to celebrate all of their accomplishments from the last year.
As producers, directors, and actors walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles they prepared to watch Conan O’Brien take over the hosting duties from Oscars stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominations were announced in January, with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack with 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. Meanwhile, The Brutalist and Wicked tied with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight mentions each.
While everyone tried to look their best, not all of the outfits are taking home awards.
Here are some the most questionable looks from the 2025 Oscars:
Cynthia Erivo
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Jeff Goldblum
Mindy Kaling
Charlotte Lawrence
Kelly Ripa
Alba Rohrwacher
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments