Julia Fox appeared to take a page out of Bianca Censori’s book at this year’s Oscars.

On Sunday, the Uncut Gems actor was spotted at Vanity Fair’s exclusive after-party inside the Beverly Hills Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Fox showed up wearing a transparent mesh dress adorned in faux hair by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

The dress drew comparisons to Censori’s controversial outfit at the Grammy Awards last month. The Australian model and her husband, Kanye West — whom Fox dated briefly in 2022 — walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com arena dressed in all black before reaching the photographers’ section. There, Censori dropped her coat to reveal an entirely nude look in a sheer mini-dress.

The stunt drew widespread concern for the rapper’s wife, who is known for being paraded in public in barely-there outfits.

“Julia Fox showed up at the Oscars and pulled a Bianca Censori,” wrote one person on X of Fox’s outfit.

“Bianca censori was way better,” another opined.

“Where is Kanye in this photo?” a third asked.

Fox’s after-party dress was designed by Dilara Findikoglu ( Getty Images )

Despite the comparisons to West’s current wife, Fox has previously spoken out about her short relationship with the rapper, revealing during an interview with The Times that she never even wanted to go public with him.

Speaking to the publication, Fox said: “I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

Of the scrutiny she received for dating West shortly after his separation from Kim Kardashian, the actor said: “It wasn’t my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”

Fox is also no stranger to sheer outfits. When she attended the Grammys last month, she wore a different sheer look, sporting a black mini-dress over a matching thong and bra. She also wore a black leather jacket with puffy white sleeves, a black sheer hat, and black leather boots.

However, it was her colorful accessory that stood out: Yellow latex gloves.

“When you had a fierce dishwashing gig at 6:30 but had to attend the Grammys at 7,” one person on X quipped.