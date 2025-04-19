Taco Bell brings back fan favorite item for limited eight-week run
The Crispy Chicken Nuggets will be available from April 24
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite dish, Crispy Chicken Nuggets.
The fast-food chain issued a press release on Thursday to reveal that the Crispy Chicken Nuggets are making a comeback on April 24 for eight weeks only. However, Taco Bell is pushing to make the nuggets, which sold out in less than a week when they launched in December, a permanent menu item by 2026.
The return of the chicken nuggets is part of Taco Bell’s “journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken,” according to the press release.
“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, said in a statement. “The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”
“We know we’re not the usual name in crispy chicken, but our nuggets speak for themselves — they’re bold, different, and unmistakably Taco Bell,” he concluded.
The nuggets are made from all-white meat chicken and marinated in a zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor before they’re breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crispy tortilla chips.
Customers can purchase five nuggets with a dipping sauce for $3.99, or they can get 10 nuggets with two dipping sauces for $6.99.
There are three sauces to choose from: Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Taco Bell’s tangy Bell Sauce, and bold Jalapeño Honey Mustard.
When Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets launched in December, they sold out in less than a week. At the time, “roughly 5 million Americans” nationwide had bought the dish, with the nuggets included in “almost one in six orders,” according to the press release.
During Live Más LIVE in March, Taco Bell revealed that the Crispy Chicken Nuggets would be making a return this year. The brand shared that they’re partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey to make a Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo sauce to go with the chicken nuggets.
The company also revealed plans to launch Crispy Chicken Strips, which will debut as part of new burrito and taco menu options.
Last month, Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant told CNN about the restaurant's vision to establish itself as a leader in chicken offerings through its Cantina Chicken Menu, which already includes shredded and crispy chicken in tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Tresvant added that the menu’s expansion is a key step in Taco Bell's strategy to achieve its goal of becoming a $5 billion brand by 2030.
“We’re not the first to do chicken, but we want to do chicken very uniquely,” he said. “Chicken is a protein that’s trending and we need to make sure we are consumer relevant.”
