Taco Bell announces three new menu items after crispy chicken nuggets trial run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell is leaning into a crispy chicken summer with three new menu items.

Following its limited release of crispy chicken nuggets, the fast-food chain will be introducing a crispy chicken taco for $2.79, a crispy chicken burrito for $5.49, and crispy chicken strips, which will include two pieces for $3.99.

The new items will officially hit locations nationwide June 17.

“Crispy chicken is having a moment, but our fans made it a movement,” Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release.

“So, we decided to bring our sell-out Nuggets recipe to the formats that defined our brand because true innovation means elevating the icons, not replacing them. We’re not like every other chicken spot out there, we’re doing crispy chicken the only way we know how: full of flavor and unmistakably Taco Bell.”

The new chicken strips will cost $3.99 for two ( Taco Bell )

Each new menu item features one of Taco Bell’s new crispy chicken strips, which are made from “all-white meat chicken, marinated in fan-favorite, zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor, and breaded with crispy tortilla chips and breadcrumbs.”

The menu will also feature two sauces: a new spicy ranchero sauce, a creamy sauce made with Anaheim and jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, and an avocado ranch sauce.

The announcement comes after Taco Bell re-launched its Crispy Chicken Nuggets for eight weeks in April. The move followed a December 2024 trial run where the chain sold out of the nuggets in less than one week.

The return of the chicken nuggets was part of Taco Bell’s “journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken,” according to a press release at the time.

“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Montgomery said in a statement. “The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”

When Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets launched and subsequently sold out in December, “roughly 5 million Americans” nationwide had bought the dish, with the nuggets included in “almost one in six orders,” according to the press release.

Taco Bell is the latest fast food restaurant to add chicken strips to its menu. Last month, McDonald’s added to its line-up of McNuggets to include McCrispy Strips, which were paired with a Creamy Chili Dip.