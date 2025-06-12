Taco Bell announces three new menu items after crispy chicken nuggets trial run
Trio of new menu items will be available starting June 17
Taco Bell is leaning into a crispy chicken summer with three new menu items.
Following its limited release of crispy chicken nuggets, the fast-food chain will be introducing a crispy chicken taco for $2.79, a crispy chicken burrito for $5.49, and crispy chicken strips, which will include two pieces for $3.99.
The new items will officially hit locations nationwide June 17.
“Crispy chicken is having a moment, but our fans made it a movement,” Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release.
“So, we decided to bring our sell-out Nuggets recipe to the formats that defined our brand because true innovation means elevating the icons, not replacing them. We’re not like every other chicken spot out there, we’re doing crispy chicken the only way we know how: full of flavor and unmistakably Taco Bell.”
Each new menu item features one of Taco Bell’s new crispy chicken strips, which are made from “all-white meat chicken, marinated in fan-favorite, zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor, and breaded with crispy tortilla chips and breadcrumbs.”
The menu will also feature two sauces: a new spicy ranchero sauce, a creamy sauce made with Anaheim and jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, and an avocado ranch sauce.
The announcement comes after Taco Bell re-launched its Crispy Chicken Nuggets for eight weeks in April. The move followed a December 2024 trial run where the chain sold out of the nuggets in less than one week.
The return of the chicken nuggets was part of Taco Bell’s “journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken,” according to a press release at the time.
“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Montgomery said in a statement. “The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”
When Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets launched and subsequently sold out in December, “roughly 5 million Americans” nationwide had bought the dish, with the nuggets included in “almost one in six orders,” according to the press release.
Taco Bell is the latest fast food restaurant to add chicken strips to its menu. Last month, McDonald’s added to its line-up of McNuggets to include McCrispy Strips, which were paired with a Creamy Chili Dip.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments