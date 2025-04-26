McDonald’s is releasing chicken strips — here’s when you can get them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is officially adding chicken strips to its menu.

On Thursday, the fast food chain announced the launch of the McCrispy Strips, which are made with “juicy, 100 percent white meat, coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor,” according to a press release.

McCrispy Strips are also paired with a Creamy Chilli Dip, described as a “savory, sweet, and tangy sauce.” Starting on May 5, customers can get the strips — sold in three or four pieces and served with Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups— at McDonald’s stores nationwide.

“Since stepping into my new role as a leader of the U.S. business this year, I've been excited for fans to get to experience our additional chicken offerings,” Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's, said. “The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait.

She continued: “We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we're just getting started.”

open image in gallery McDonald’s says the new Crispy Chicken Strips come with a Creamy Chilli Dip sauce ( Getty Images )

The news comes as fans are waiting for the return of a fan favorite McDonald’s item, the Snack Wrap. Last week, McDonald’s released a partially obscured date for when the menu item will be available again.

“Snack wraps 0x.14.2025,” the post read, prompting fans to question if the menu could be back in June.

The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.

open image in gallery McDonald’s new Crispy Chicken Strips wil hit stores on May 5 ( McDonald's USA, LLC )

However, the company discontinued the item in restaurants in the United States in 2016, saying they were too complicated to make.

Crispy chicken has also become a hot commodity amongst other food restaurants. Last week, Taco Bell announced it was bringing back its beloved Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which sold out in less than a week when they launched in December.

Although the Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available at Taco Bell stores now, they will only be around for eight weeks.

“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, said in a statement. “The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”