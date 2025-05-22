Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taco Bell has introduced a companion for the limited-time return of its Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Starting May 22, fans can pair their nuggets with a brand new sauce, marking the first-ever collaboration between Taco Bell and fan-favorite brand Mike’s Hot Honey.

The Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce has been described as a “fusion of Taco Bell’s bold and smoky Diablo Sauce with the silky-smooth richness of Mike’s Hot Honey,” according to a press release. The sauce features a sweet chili flavor that also delivers some heat.

“We didn’t just drop a new sauce, we unlocked a totally new way to experience nuggets with an entirely new take on hot honey,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, said in the statement. “Our sauces spark obsession – fans collect them, remix them and make them part of who they are.

“Teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey, which has a passionate following of its own, felt like the ultimate way to build on our legacies of sauce innovation,” she continued. “Now we’ve got this delicious sweet-heat experience that transforms every dip, dunk, or drizzle into something fans have never tasted from us before.”

Fans can add the sauce to their order when purchasing a five- or ten-piece nuggets, or opt to buy it a la carte for $.25.

open image in gallery Taco Bell has announced its latest collaboration ( Getty Images )

“Teaming up with Taco Bell let us explore the power of sweet heat in a way that has never been done before with a partner that values culinary creativity as much as we do,” Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey, said in a statement.

“Together, we’ve reimagined what hot honey can be, blending it with Diablo Sauce to create something totally new and unforgettable.”

open image in gallery Taco Bell has announced a new collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey ( Taco Bell )

In honor of the new product, Taco Bell also announced a new exclusive “Tuesday Drop.” Rewards Members can claim a limited-edition Mike’s Hot Honey Jacket on a first-come, first-served basis through the Taco Bell app. The deal starts May 27 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT.

The collaboration is part of Taco Bell’s wider effort to make chicken a permanent part of its menu in 2026. The chain, largely known for its taco and quesadilla-type menu offerings, has introduced several new additions so far this year.

Customers in Charlotte, North Carolina have been given the opportunity to test out Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos in a chance to help the company decide what crispy chicken items find a permanent spot on the Taco Bell menu.

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets returned to the Taco Bell menu April 24 for a limited eight-week run after initially being introduced in December.

Currently, customers can purchase five nuggets with one dipping sauce for $3.99, or they can get ten nuggets with two dipping sauces for $6.99.

In addition to the new Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce, customers can also choose from Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Taco Bell’s tangy Bell Sauce, and bold Jalapeño Honey Mustard.