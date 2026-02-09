Savannah Guthrie latest: Deadline for ransom note imminent on ninth day of search for presenter’s kidnapped mother
Investigators have confirmed Nancy Guthrie’s blood was found on her porch as hunt for 84 year-old continues
The deadline on an alleged ransom note offering 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s release in exchange for a huge cash sum looms large, with the expiration date on the letter’s offer being set for 5 p.m. Monday.
Savannah Guthrie, the star of the Today show, and her family released a video on Saturday, declaring that they will pay the $6 million that the letter reportedly demands. The FBI and local authorities are scrambling to verify the note’s authenticity as fears over Nancy’s health grow.
The missing senior relies on medication to stay healthy, with her family concerned she is not being provided the life-saving drugs she desperately needs.
Guthrie’s mom has now been missing for nine days, having vanished at some point between the evening of January 31 and the morning of February 1.
She was last seen at her detached ranch-style home in the Catalina Foothills, outside of Tucson, Arizona, where blood was found on her property’s porch.
Recapped: What were Nancy Guthrie's final known movements?
Nancy Guthrie was first reported missing on February 1, after failing to appear at a church service she normally attended regularly.
A day earlier, she had dined with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
After a night of board games and food, she returned to her home in Tucson. She was not seen again.
Authorities have confirmed that Guthrie took an Uber to get to Annie’s house. The driver of the car was said to be co-operating with the investigation and is not believed to be under investigation.
Cioni dropped Guthrie home, although police have not named him as a suspect.
“We’re actively looking at everybody we come across in this case, we would be irresponsible if we didn’t talk to everybody,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “Everybody’s still a suspect in our eyes.
“The family’s been very cooperative; they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them.”
Watch: 'We will pay' says Nancy Guthrie's family to her alleged kidnappers
Nancy Guthrie’s family have said that they will pay the amount given on an alleged ransom note, demanding millions in Bitcoin for the 84-year-old’s release.
Savannah Guthrie and her family released a video on Saturday, declaring their intention to pay the huge sum given in the note. However, authorities remain uncertain over the threatening letter’s authenticity.
Law enforcement is reportedly at Annie Guthrie's home taking photographs
NewsNation reporter Brian Entin is outside the home of Annie Guthrie, one of Nancy Guthrie’s daughters.
According to Entin, law enforcement personnel are inside the home. He said he can see lights flashing inside the house, which he believes to be camera flashes.
It’s unclear why law enforcement visited the home this evening.
Sheriff's deputies have left Nancy Guthrie's home
Pima County sheriff’s deputies have left the Tucson-area home of Nancy Guthrie after arriving approximately an hour ago.
KVOA reporter Jacob Owens, who was on the scene, reported that the deputies have left.
A security guard in the neighborhood reportedly told Owens that the PCSD occasionally checks in on the property.
Sheriff's deputies show up at Nancy Guthrie's home
The Pima County deputies arrived at the home on Saturday evening, following the latest family video, according to KVOA reporter Jacob Owens.
Pima County Sheriff's Office: No updates on Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on its X account saying that it was not planning to hold any press briefings regarding the Nancy Guthrie investigation, pending a breaking development.
Several hours later, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a video saying they had apparently been in contact with the suspected kidnapper and “will pay” for their mother’s return.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has not issued any statements since the video was released.
What happened to Savannah Guthrie’s mom? Search continues as police confirm blood found belongs to Nancy
Today co-host Savannah Guthrie and her family posted a new video on Saturday night seemingly acknowledging that they’d made contact with the suspected kidnapper who abducted their 84-year-old mother, Nancy.
The family says they “understand” the suspected kidnapper and “will pay” to have their mother back.
Here’s everything we know about the suspicious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie:
What happened to Savannah Guthrie’s mom? Police confirm blood found belongs to Nancy
Savannah Guthrie and family release video saying 'we will pay' for mother's return after apparent contact with suspected kidnapper
Savannah Guthrie released a new video on Instagram addressing the suspected kidnapper who abducted her mother, Nancy.
In the video, she says that her family has “received your message” and “will pay” for their mother’s safe return.
“We received your message and we understand,” the Today anchor said. She was joined by her brother Camron and sister Annie.
She included a single caption on her video: “Bring her home.”
“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” Guthrie said. She added that her mother is “very valuable to us” and “we will pay.”
