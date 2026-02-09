Savannah Guthrie latest: Deadline for ransom note imminent on ninth day of search for presenter’s kidnapped mother

'It breaks my heart': Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks out about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

The deadline on an alleged ransom note offering 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s release in exchange for a huge cash sum looms large, with the expiration date on the letter’s offer being set for 5 p.m. Monday.

Savannah Guthrie, the star of the Today show, and her family released a video on Saturday, declaring that they will pay the $6 million that the letter reportedly demands. The FBI and local authorities are scrambling to verify the note’s authenticity as fears over Nancy’s health grow.

The missing senior relies on medication to stay healthy, with her family concerned she is not being provided the life-saving drugs she desperately needs.

Guthrie’s mom has now been missing for nine days, having vanished at some point between the evening of January 31 and the morning of February 1.

She was last seen at her detached ranch-style home in the Catalina Foothills, outside of Tucson, Arizona, where blood was found on her property’s porch.