Savannah Guthrie released a new video on Instagram addressing the suspected kidnapper who abducted her mother, Nancy.

In the 20-second video, she says that her family has “received your message” and “will pay” for their mother’s return.

“We received your message and we understand,” the Today anchor said. She was joined by her brother, Camron and sister Annie, with the siblings all holding hands.

She included the same caption on the video that she has in all of her previous videos: “Bring her home.”

“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” Guthrie said. She added that her mother is “very valuable to us” and “we will pay.”

open image in gallery Savannah Guthrie tells suspected kidnapper ‘We received your message’ and will ‘pay’ for mother’s return in heartbreaking new video ( Instagram )

On Wednesday, the family addressed the suspected kidnapper for the first time in another video address.

“Our mom is our heart and our home. She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer,” Guthrie said in the video.

In Wednesday’s video, Guthrie said that she and her family “have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media” and that “as a family, we are doing everything that we can.”

“We are ready to talk,” she said.

Guthrie then asked for proof that her mother was still alive.

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen,” she said. “Please. Reach out to us.”

On Thursday, Camron posted his own video on behalf of his family, asking the suspected kidnappers to contact them.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly,” he said in the video. “We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact.”

open image in gallery Nancy Guthrie is missing in Tucson, Arizona, and is considered a 'vulnerable adult' ( Pima County Sheriff's Department )

The new message from Guthrie’s family comes just one day after President Donald Trump told reporters that “some answers” were possibly coming regarding the suspected kidnapping.

“We have some clues that I think are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon,” Trump said.

He did not provide further details.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department acknowledged reports that there was a ransom note sent to news outlets making demands for Nancy Guthrie’s release, and noted that it was “following all leads.”

The sheriff, Chris Nanos, told CBS News on Monday that he believes Nancy Guthrie was abducted. Bloodstains, confirmed to belong to Nancy Guthrie, were located outside her home in the Tucson, Arizona area.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” Nanos said. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”