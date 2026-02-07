Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-FBI agent shares theory on Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s disappearance

FBI sweeps Nancy Guthrie's home as search for 84-year-old enters sixth day
  • The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, is ongoing after she was reportedly taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona.
  • Authorities have not identified any suspects or ruled anyone out, with DNA tests confirming blood found on her porch matched Guthrie.
  • Former FBI agent Daniel Brunner suggested the case is unusual as alleged ransom notes were sent to media outlets, indicating the kidnappers seek “attention” rather than direct contact with the family.
  • Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have made emotional public pleas for their mother's safe return, asking for proof of life and expressing their readiness to communicate with the abductors.
  • Donald Trump stated the investigation was progressing “very well” with strong clues emerging, while federal authorities are providing assistance to Arizona officials.
