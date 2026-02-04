Savannah Guthrie pulls out of Olympics coverage amid mom’s disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Savannah Guthrie has dropped out of her hosting duties at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony amid her mother’s disappearance.

The Today anchor’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, remains nowhere to be found 48 hours after she was reported missing Sunday afternoon, as police believe she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

Savannah, 54, was set to head to Italy for the start of the winter games Friday, but will not be traveling abroad due to the family emergency.

An NBC Sports spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Independent, “Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother.”

The outlet said more information surrounding the opening ceremony coverage will be shared soon.

open image in gallery Savannah Guthrie is expected to drop out of her co-hosting role at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony amid the disappearance of her mother ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery This would have marked Savannah Guthrie's fourth time covering the Olympics, including when the 'Today' show co-hosts went to the 2024 Olympics in Paris ( Getty Images )

The TV personality was scheduled to co-host NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremony alongside Terry Gannon, with three-time Olympic medalist snowboarder Shaun White expected to join the pair of broadcasters.

This would have marked her fourth time hosting an Olympic opening ceremony.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to host the Opening Ceremony alongside the incomparable Terry Gannon and snowboarding legend Shaun White,” Savannah said in a statement when the lineup was announced in September. “It’s such an honor to celebrate the world’s best athletes and introduce the magic and wonder of the Winter Games and northern Italy to viewers at home.”

Savannah reportedly planned to stay in Italy for a week to record NBC’s morning program with her former co-host Hoda Kotb. The Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are set to run from February 6 to 26.

The anchor has been absent from the Today show as the search for Nancy enters its third day. The 84-year-old was reported missing Sunday afternoon after she failed to attend her usual church service.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy was “abducted” Saturday night. Nancy, who is limited in mobility and relies on daily medication, left her phone, wallet, and car at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators also found DNA evidence at the home, signs of forced entry, and blood, though it was unclear whose blood it was.

“Nancy Guthrie is of great sound and mind, this is not dementia related. She is as sharp as a tack. Her family wants everybody to know, this is not somebody that just wandered off,” Nanos said.

Savannah wrote on Instagram Monday night: “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”